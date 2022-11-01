A complete breakdown and ranking of which open college football head-coaching jobs are the best in the 2022-23 carousel.

College football's 2022 season has reached November and the coaching carousel is already in full swing. Seven programs - Auburn, Wisconsin, Colorado Nebraska, Arizona State, Charlotte and Georgia Tech - all made a coaching change in the first two months of the season. And it's unlikely those seven programs will be the last to make a move during the regular season.

Sorting out which college football program is the best job is a source of constant debate. Each of the 131 jobs in the nation presents its share of challenges, resource concerns, recruiting territory, or just the willingness to win or commitment level from the school.

Which of the open jobs is the best in the 2022 coaching carousel? Athlon Sports takes a look at the pros, cons, recruiting, win trends, and other factors to consider for determining which open job should be the most attractive to head coaches.

Ranking College Football's Open Head-Coaching Jobs for the 2022-23 Carousel

1. Auburn

Why Auburn is Open: Bryan Harsin's brief two-year tenure at Auburn ended with his dismissal on Oct. 31. With no ties or previous experience in the SEC, Harsin was a curious (and unpopular) hire after his arrival from Boise State. The Tigers started 6-2 in Harsin's first year but ended '21 on a five-game losing streak to finish 6-7. After a tumultuous offseason with significant roster turnover, and an investigation into the program that put his status in doubt, Harsin needed a fast start and rapid improvement to save his job. The Tigers started 2-0 but lost five of six to sit 3-5 going into November.



Five-Year Win Trend*: 8.2

*This excludes 2020 and data from '22 season



Five-Year Recruiting Average: 14



Pros: Life in the SEC is never easy, but Auburn has several things working in its favor. The program is willing to spend big-time money for its next coach and staff and possesses the resources to effectively recruit the portal and deploy NIL as needed. Recruiting talent to Auburn isn't an issue, as the program can tap into Alabama, Georgia and Florida to stock the roster. This program has the tradition, facilities, history, resources and ability to land talent to compete and win national championships.



Cons: As with every job in the SEC, expectations are high at Auburn. The resources are there, but you have to compete (and beat) Alabama and Georgia on a regular basis. Also, if you don't enjoy recruiting, don't bother applying for this job. Alignment between administrators, boosters and coaches is a must. Will that happen with a new athletic director and coach?



Other Factors of Note: Finding Harsin's replacement is the first big decision for new athletic director John Cohen, who was hired away from Mississippi State on Oct. 31.



Conference Realignment Outlook: Stable. There are no concerns about the stability or future of the SEC. However, changes are coming in the future with Texas and Oklahoma slated to join in time for '25. Divisions are expected to be discarded, and the scheduling model (eight or nine games) is unsettled.



2. Nebraska

Why Nebraska is Open: Scott Frost was fired after Nebraska's Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. The Cornhuskers did not record a winning season or reach a bowl under Frost, as his overall record in Lincoln ended at 16-31.



Five-Year Win Trend*: 5

*This excludes 2020 and data from the '22 season.



Five-Year Recruiting National Average: 24.2



Pros : Nebraska has excellent tradition, facilities, fan support, and the willingness to (spend and) win. Contending for national championships annually once again is unlikely, but the Cornhuskers should be more relevant in the Big Ten than they have been in recent seasons. Although it hasn't translated onto the field, Nebraska has the best five-year average in recruiting among Big Ten West teams. The program should be able to thrive in the NIL arena.



Cons: Access to talent. The state of Nebraska doesn't produce enough talent within its own borders to build a team capable of winning the Big Ten title, so the program has to recruit surrounding states and Texas, Georgia, Florida and California for players. Expectations are also high here.



Other Factors of Note: Acquiring talent hasn't been Nebraska's problem in recent years, so finding a coach who can develop the roster better in the future is a priority. Former Nebraska linebacker Trev Alberts is now the athletic director and this hire could shape his tenure in charge in Lincoln.



Conference Realignment Outlook: Zero concerns here. The Big Ten is set to add USC and UCLA in 2024 and more teams from the West Coast could join in the future. Having a seat at the table at the Big 2 - Big Ten or SEC - is the best place to be in college football.



3. Wisconsin

Why Wisconsin is Open: This opening came as a surprise. A 2-3 start, along with concerns about the offense and overall direction of the program, prompted Wisconsin to fire Paul Chryst. However, Chryst was 67-26 in his tenure with the Badgers, so this won't be a rebuilding project for the new coach. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will work as the team's interim coach - and is the favorite to win the full-time job.



Five-Year Win Trend*: 10.2

*This excludes 2020 and data from the '22 season.



Five-Year Recruiting National Average: 32.2



Pros : The ability to consistently win is in place at Wisconsin. This program has had just two losing seasons and has eight top-10 finishes since 1993. Wisconsin has a passionate fan base, is in a great college city (Madison), and the support on Saturdays with a packed stadium to rank among the top 30 jobs in college football. Although a few changes on offense wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing, the Badgers have a clear identity and can recruit talented linemen and backs to execute that scheme. The willingness to win is also in place at Wisconsin. Work is needed on facilities, but plans are in place to help this program close the gap in the Big Ten.



Cons: It's not a huge hurdle, but Big Ten expansion likely means divisions will go away in the future, which makes it harder (but not impossible) for teams in the West to make the conference title game. Also, if Wisconsin doesn't retain Jim Leonhard on a full-time basis, it will be competing with another Big Ten team (Nebraska) in the same candidate pool. The in-state recruiting pool isn't deep, so navigating outside of state borders and thriving when it comes to player development is a must.



Other Factors of Note: It's no secret Leonhard is the front-runner to get this job. The firing of Chryst shows the expectations are high, but this program has also slipped a bit in recent years. Despite that and the challenges in recruiting that exist, history has shown you can consistently win (and win at a high level) in Madison.



Conference Realignment Outlook: Stable. The only question for Wisconsin in conference expansion is what happens to divisions and scheduling in the new-look Big Ten.



4. Arizona State

Why Arizona State is Open: Arizona State and coach Herm Edwards parted ways after a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan after Week 3. Edwards finished his tenure in Tempe at 26-20 and won 17 games in Pac-12 play.



Five-Year Win Trend* : 7

*This excludes 2020 and data from the '22 season.



Five-Year Recruiting National Average: 48.6



Pros: Talent is on the rise in the state of Arizona. The right coach can keep some of that talent at home instead of it landing at other Pac-12 programs. Arizona State is also willing to spend and the facilities are solid. The future of the Pac-12 is unsettled, but the right coach and investment in staff around him could help Arizona State challenge in the conference at a higher level. Also, there's not much to complain about when it comes to the weather in Tempe.



Cons: Arizona State has just six Top-25 finishes since 1988 and the last outright Pac-12 title was won in 1996. And despite the in-state talent growth, you still have to compete with several other programs in the Pac-12 for recruits in Texas and California. The Sun Devils are frequently considered a "sleeping giant" in the Pac-12. However, what type of coach can help this team consistently win at a high level? The athletic department could be in transition if the school wants to hire another athletic director to hire Edwards' replacement.



Other Factors of Note: Who is making this hire? Will Arizona State let Ray Anderson make the next hire? Or will the program hire a new athletic director and reset the department?



Conference Realignment Outlook: With USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12, Arizona State's path to the conference title (in theory) should get a little easier. Of course, the future of the Pac-12 is unsettled, and the Sun Devils are a potential candidate for Big 12 expansion. It's unlikely Arizona State would get left behind in a major realignment between the Pac-12 or Big 12, but the overall uncertainty of how the future looks is still a major concern.



5. Georgia Tech

Why Georgia Tech is Open: Geoff Collins was fired after a 10-28 record since taking over the program in 2019. The Yellow Jackets defeated Western Carolina but lost by a combined score of 110-20 in their three losses in '22.



Five-Year Win Trend*: 5.4

*This excludes 2020 and data from the '22 season.



Five-Year Recruiting National Average: 44.6



Pros: The state of Georgia is prime recruiting territory. In theory, attracting (and access to) talent shouldn't be a problem. The ACC isn't as deep as the Big Ten or SEC, so there is upward mobility. Despite the challenges with this job, Georgia Tech went to bowl games every year from 1997-2014 and won the national title in '90. Getting to No. 1 overall again is a steep climb, but the right coach can win a lot of games with the Ramblin' Wreck.



Cons: The academics are a selling point on the recruiting trail but also can be a challenge to lure talent on campus. Also, competing for interest with Georgia and the SEC in your same state is not easy. Resources - especially with the lagging ACC revenue - and willingness to spend on football are a concern.



Other Factors of Note: In addition to Collins, athletic director Todd Stansbury was fired. How quickly can Georgia Tech find a replacement for Stansbury? And will they be hired before the new coach?



Conference Realignment Outlook: The ACC is stable (for now) due to the conference's grant of rights through the 2035-36 season. Georgia Tech has been rumored as a potential candidate for Big Ten expansion.



6. Colorado

Why Colorado is Open: Karl Dorrell was fired after Colorado's 0-5 start to the season. The Buffaloes went 4-2 in the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign in Dorrell's first year but proceeded to go 4-8 last year. Dorrell was just 8-15 in his tenure in Boulder, and both sides of the ball were a disaster this season. Colorado ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and defense and lost all five of its games by 23 or more points.



Five-Year Win Trend*: 5.8

*This excludes 2020 and data from the '22 season.



Five-Year Recruiting National Average: 48.8



Pros : The scenery in Boulder (and Colorado overall for that matter) is picturesque. In other words, this job has a good quality of life for a coach and his staff in a standout college town (Boulder). Although it's been a while, the Buffaloes won a national title in 1990. With USC and UCLA set to move to the Big Ten in 2024, along with a future Pac-12 with no divisions, is a path to bowl eligibility a little easier?



Cons: Excluding the abbreviated 2020 season, Colorado has just one winning season since '06. That year (2016) was also the only time the Buffaloes posted a winning record in the Pac-12. Why has this program slipped from the ranks of a consistent winner? There are concerns about the level of administrative support, the ability to spend on football, as well as some academic challenges to navigate. The state of Colorado doesn't produce enough talent to build a winning roster, so the ability to recruit California and Texas (and get the most out of player development) is a must.



Other Factors of Note: Dorrell was a curious hire from the start and leaves behind a big rebuilding project for the next coach. There's some potential here for the right coach. However, the next coach needs to push for a bigger commitment on resources to win at a higher level in the Pac-12.



Conference Realignment Outlook: The ongoing uncertainty of the Pac-12 hangs over Colorado. However, if the Pac-12 falls apart, this program isn't going to be left out, as a return to the Big 12 is likely in that scenario. Clarity on the conference front could be coming in the next few months, but regardless of Big Ten/Big 12 expansion, the Buffaloes (like all teams outside of the Big Ten and SEC) have to be concerned about a growing revenue gap.



7. Charlotte

Why Charlotte is Open: Will Healy was considered one of college football's rising stars but was dismissed after a 1-7 start in '22. The 49ers were 15-24 under Healy and earned the program's first bowl trip in '19. However, Charlotte was trending in the wrong direction with a 8-18 mark since the postseason trek. The 49ers lost to a FCS opponent (William & Mary) this season and consistently ranked at the bottom of Conference USA in scoring defense under Healy's watch.



Five-Year Win Trend*: 4.4

*This excludes 2020 and data from '22 season.



Five-Year Recruiting Average: 105



Pros: This is a job with some upside as it moves into the American Athletic Conference. Charlotte has a solid territory to recruit from and is planning a significant investment in its facilities . Prime location in Charlotte certainly doesn't hurt either.



Cons: Can the next coach turn the potential into consistent winning? This job has some factors working in its favor, but this is also a young program that's only been around since 2013 and made the move to the FBS level in '15. Charlotte will also need to increase its investment in salaries for coaches and add support staff as it moves to a tougher conference. Simply, the next coach will have to prove there's a consistent proof-of-concept for a period of time rather than a one-off season or two that results in a bowl.



Other Factors of Note: The next coach hired to replace Healy will be just the third full-time leader in the program's history. Charlotte is just 27-60 at the FBS level.



Conference Realignment Outlook: Stable. Charlotte is moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference in 2023.



Potential Candidates: Alex Atkins (Florida State OC), Pete Lembo (South Carolina Sp. Teams Coach), Mike Minter (Campbell HC), Joe Cox (Alabama TE coach), Skip Holtz (USFL HC), Pep Hamilton (Houston Texans OC), and Josh Gattis (Miami OC)



Note: UAB was not included in this exercise because while there is an interim head coach in charge right now, the job is not officially open for 2023 after Week 9.