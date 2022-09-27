ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate fall at Artoberfest

Everyone is familiar with the Ann Arbor Artfair, but if you were unable to attend this year’s festival, you still have a chance to see some amazing artwork. In addition to their nationally renowned events, the same group is putting on A2 Artoberfest next month. Meredith Bruckner, the producer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paintball with zombies, classic cars & a haunted theatre

Fall is in full effect, and that means the Halloween haunts are getting started. There’s also fall fun that’s not spooky. Going on now is Blakes Big Apple Halloween/Haunted weekends. There’s a 3 story haunted barn, a 3D maze, and haunted hayride. For the brave at heart, the farm has Paintball Zombie attraction! Custom hayrides will be equipped with paintball guns to hunt zombies across 10 acres. The attraction’s happening every Friday and Saturday in October.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants

You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit

More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!

Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power of Funk coming to the D

They were established in 1968 and for more than 50 years Tower of Power has brought their ‘funky’ sound to stages around the world. Founding member Emilio Castillo spoke with “Live in the D’s” Jason Carr about the group’s return to the city. Castillo...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
Radio Ink

$150K For Detroit Vets

94.7 WCSX FM has raised $150,000 to benefit Detroit Veterans. Big Jim’s House Stone Soup Project once again used donations, including the actual vehicle, to build a 1974 Ford Bronco that went to the holder of a winning raffle ticket. “Building cars in Detroit and helping veterans is such...
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Belle Isle study lights way for savings

LANSING – The installation of a state-of-the-art street lighting system on Belle Isle – located on the Michigan side of the Detroit River across from Windsor, Ontario – was a major step forward in saving energy and electricity while improving safety for visitors. Now five years later,...
DETROIT, MI

