Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate fall at Artoberfest
Everyone is familiar with the Ann Arbor Artfair, but if you were unable to attend this year’s festival, you still have a chance to see some amazing artwork. In addition to their nationally renowned events, the same group is putting on A2 Artoberfest next month. Meredith Bruckner, the producer...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate fall in Detroit at this year’s Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally
DETROIT – Back by popular demand, The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut this weekend. The 50+ food trucks will span a mile long, including the Drunken Rooster— a taco truck with a Mediterranean twist. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the event...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paintball with zombies, classic cars & a haunted theatre
Fall is in full effect, and that means the Halloween haunts are getting started. There’s also fall fun that’s not spooky. Going on now is Blakes Big Apple Halloween/Haunted weekends. There’s a 3 story haunted barn, a 3D maze, and haunted hayride. For the brave at heart, the farm has Paintball Zombie attraction! Custom hayrides will be equipped with paintball guns to hunt zombies across 10 acres. The attraction’s happening every Friday and Saturday in October.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants
You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women’s Feather Bowling League returns after 40 years on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – For the first time in 40 years, a women’s Feather Bowling team has returned to Cadieux Cafe. There was an eruption of energy and excitement 40 years in the making. “Everybody starts telling me, ‘Hey Kathy, they finally got a league,’” said Kathleen Maiale....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier
Darryl Humes, Jr., Detroit's Lifestyle Clothier. He treats style like its his business card and he does the same for his clients. The post Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!
Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
Chuck Bennett: Our Style Guru
Stylemakers Profile: Chuck Bennett is synonymous with Detroit fashion and style to whom daily network TV shows go for fashion advice. The post Chuck Bennett: Our Style Guru appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power of Funk coming to the D
They were established in 1968 and for more than 50 years Tower of Power has brought their ‘funky’ sound to stages around the world. Founding member Emilio Castillo spoke with “Live in the D’s” Jason Carr about the group’s return to the city. Castillo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
Fried chicken fave Chick-fil-A opens Southfield location
The new store joins 10 in the metro Detroit area
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
Radio Ink
$150K For Detroit Vets
94.7 WCSX FM has raised $150,000 to benefit Detroit Veterans. Big Jim’s House Stone Soup Project once again used donations, including the actual vehicle, to build a 1974 Ford Bronco that went to the holder of a winning raffle ticket. “Building cars in Detroit and helping veterans is such...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flights to Detroit sold out as Floridians evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
ROMULUS, Mich. – Flights from Tampa to Detroit were sold out Tuesday, filled with passengers scrambling to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path. Travelers say the airports in Tampa and Orlando were packed and flights were sold out. “We weren’t sure if we were going to get out...
lansingcitypulse.com
Belle Isle study lights way for savings
LANSING – The installation of a state-of-the-art street lighting system on Belle Isle – located on the Michigan side of the Detroit River across from Windsor, Ontario – was a major step forward in saving energy and electricity while improving safety for visitors. Now five years later,...
Comments / 0