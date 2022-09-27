ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country

Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Prospect, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q106.5

New Furniture and Appliance Store Opens in Lincoln

At Home F.A.B. Fab is Furniture, Appliances and Bedding. The grand opening celebration is this Friday and Saturday. At Home F.A.B. is on West Broadway in Lincoln. The former home of Mainely Rent To Own. And it’s the same owners too. They opened the Rent to Own in 2016. In...
LINCOLN, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bangor eatery gets top props in national ranking

A Bangor restaurant the pays homage to the city's lumber past has soared to the top of a national ranking of the "best of the best everyday eats" in the United States. Timber Kitchen & Bar, whose menu includes wood-fire pizza, hand-made pasta and unusual burgers, is No. 1 on the latest Tripadvisor list of eateries "that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank."
BANGOR, ME
colbyecho.news

Gravy train stops in Waterville

The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
WATERVILLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Hunting#The Night Of#Destination Fear
foxbangor.com

Bangor plans to clean homeless encampments this fall

BANGOR — On Monday, the city of Bangor made plans for how the city will work to make changes with the homeless encampments. The announcement came during a City Council meeting where residents expressed frustration about the growing homeless problem. Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie sees this as a...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States

One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
AMHERST, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
Ellsworth American

Child left outdoors at daycare center

ELLSWORTH — Operating under a conditional license since last December, one of the Down East Family YMCA’s two early learning centers, which operates at the Moore Center on State Street, was again found in violation after a parent reported an incident to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in early September this year. That Moore Center program was issued a conditional license after violations occurred there earlier in 2021.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — Staff at the Big Apple in Orland Sept. 22 notified the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office about a man at the store acting strangely. Lt. Tim Cote determined that the man was suffering from a mental health issue. Cote took the man to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and his family was notified.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WEST GARDINER, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy