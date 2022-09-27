Read full article on original website
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
JUST LISTED! This Nearly 3,000 Sq Ft Home in China, Maine is Yearning For a New Family to Love
I just absolutely love this house. Maybe it's because it's almost 3,000 square feet, maybe it's because of the three-car attached garage. Or, perhaps, it's because it's situated next to my favorite lake in the town I grew up in, China, Maine. Brokered by Keller Williams Realty, this house, according...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
New Furniture and Appliance Store Opens in Lincoln
At Home F.A.B. Fab is Furniture, Appliances and Bedding. The grand opening celebration is this Friday and Saturday. At Home F.A.B. is on West Broadway in Lincoln. The former home of Mainely Rent To Own. And it’s the same owners too. They opened the Rent to Own in 2016. In...
mainebiz.biz
Bangor eatery gets top props in national ranking
A Bangor restaurant the pays homage to the city's lumber past has soared to the top of a national ranking of the "best of the best everyday eats" in the United States. Timber Kitchen & Bar, whose menu includes wood-fire pizza, hand-made pasta and unusual burgers, is No. 1 on the latest Tripadvisor list of eateries "that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank."
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
colbyecho.news
Gravy train stops in Waterville
The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
foxbangor.com
Bangor plans to clean homeless encampments this fall
BANGOR — On Monday, the city of Bangor made plans for how the city will work to make changes with the homeless encampments. The announcement came during a City Council meeting where residents expressed frustration about the growing homeless problem. Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie sees this as a...
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
WGME
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
Ellsworth American
Child left outdoors at daycare center
ELLSWORTH — Operating under a conditional license since last December, one of the Down East Family YMCA’s two early learning centers, which operates at the Moore Center on State Street, was again found in violation after a parent reported an incident to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in early September this year. That Moore Center program was issued a conditional license after violations occurred there earlier in 2021.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — Staff at the Big Apple in Orland Sept. 22 notified the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office about a man at the store acting strangely. Lt. Tim Cote determined that the man was suffering from a mental health issue. Cote took the man to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and his family was notified.
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
