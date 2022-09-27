Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
dcnewsnow.com
Tata launches a $10,000 electric car for India
Indian automaker Tata Motors on Wednesday announced an electric car that will sell for the equivalent of $10,000 in its home market. Scheduled to start deliveries in January 2023, the Tata Tiago.ev is an electric version of the automaker’s Tiago hatchback that will start at 849,000 rupees, or $10,370 at current exchange rates, although Tata said in a press release that this is introductory pricing that will only apply to the first 10,000 customers. Of that total, 2,000 build slots are reserved for current owners of the Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV.
MotorTrend Magazine
History of the Mercedes-Benz Logo
The Mercedes-Benz logo is an iconic emblem, not only in the context of automotive history, but history. In 2021, the Mercedes three-pointed star reached the 100-year anniversary from when its design was submitted for trademark protection. In that same year, it became the only European brand to crack Interbrand's top 10 "Best Global Brands." The Mercedes logo stands in front of Mercedes-Benz's estimated brand value of more than $50 billion and adorns every one of its cars, trucks, and SUVs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MotorTrend Magazine
Reality Check: Despite Fantastical Projections, Cars Haven't Changed Much
"Designing cars is nothing more than applied futurology," says Mercedes-Benz chief designer Bruno Sacco. But if the futurology of the '50s had come true, our streets would be full of atomic-powered cars with joystick controls and radar-guidance systems. In truth, the basic concept of the motor car has hardly changed in 70 years—four wheels, steering wheel, petrol engine up front, room aboard for between four and six passengers. On the eve of the 21st century, the car remains remarkably true to its origins.
MotorTrend Magazine
Is Diesel Motor Oil the Right Choice for a Gasoline Engine?
It is widely known that diesel engine oils contain more Zinc (ZDDP) than regular passenger motor oils, but does that make a diesel engine oil (HD) a good choice for hot rods or race cars? To answer that question, we need to understand the other differences between diesel oils, passenger car oils, and high-performance oils.
Carscoops
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Gets Extra EV Miles And More Trim Grades
Bentley has increased the electric-only driving range of the Bentayga Hybrid and also made the electrified powertrain available to more trim grades in the lineup. The key tech change is a new 18 kWh battery that doesn’t exactly transform the Bentayga’s zero-emissions capabilities because even in its upgraded form Bentley says it can only deliver up to 27 miles (44 km) of electric driving according to the WLTP cycle. Still, that’s 2 miles (3 km) more than the outgoing car could manage.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 First Test: The Least-Electrified Volvo
We thought we had all the Volvo engine codes down pat—T5, T6, T8—and then along comes a 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country with a "B6" badge. Er, what?. Here's what's going on: As part of its commitment to electrification—that is, some sort of electrical powertrain assistance in all of its cars—Volvo upgraded its old T5 and T6 powertrains with a 48-volt "mild hybrid" system. You'll forgive us if we're a bit cynical on this whole mild hybrid idea; according to the EPA, the new V90 CC B6 sees an increase of 2 mpg in the city cycle, 1 mpg combined, and a 1 mpg decrease on the highway compared to the '21 T6 model.
RELATED PEOPLE
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 BMW Z4 Roadster Goes M Sporty, Still No Manual Transmission
As the saying goes "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." That appears to be exactly the route that BMW is taking with the 2023 Z4 roadster. At first glance, there doesn't appear to be much about the '23 model that's different from the 2022 BMW Z4 roadster. However, upon closer look, BMW has decided to throw in some extras this time around and give buyers some new options to personalize their roadster. We also have a full spec sheet, including pricing to go over but don't expect too many surprises there—unlike the 2023 Toyota Supra, the Z4's mechanical twin, the BMW does not receive a manual transmission option.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan Z NISMO GT4 Race Car Teased In Twitter Image
The 2023 Nissan Z is the hot sports car of the moment. Demand for the Japanese sports car is so high that some dealers have no problem tacking on ulcer-inducing mark ups to Zs that hit their lots. That said, you can imagine that the anticipation for the inevitable higher-performance Nissan Z NISMO variant is simmering at nearly a boil. The automaker is well aware of that anticipation and is taking the opportunity to build some old-fashioned hype with a NISMO-themed tease.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Edition Is a Farewell to EcoDiesel
Jeep has good news and somewhat bad news for fans of the Wrangler. The good news is that the automaker just revealed the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Edition which will be available toward the end of this year. The bad news is that this limited edition model will be the final Jeep Wrangler powered by the 3.0 liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine. Yes, you read correctly, the Rubicon FarOut Edition is a sendoff model, so get it while you can.
Is Jeep Going To Kill the Wrangler?
With Stellantis pushing Jeep to go fully electric, is the traditional Wrangler going the way of the Dodo? The post Is Jeep Going To Kill the Wrangler? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQS580 SUV First Test: A Luxury EV Lost In Translation
For those who enjoy welcoming companions aboard their yacht or whisking an entourage away on their jet, Mercedes-EQ presents a suitably lavish mode to actualize terrestrial excursions in the company of others. The 2023 EQS580 SUV enlarges the EQS580 sedan, repackaging that full-size car's opulent appeals into a taller three-row crossover format.
How Much Does a Hybrid Drivetrain Actually Improve the 6,000-Pound Toyota Sequoia’s MPG?
Here's the low down on how much a hybrid helps a heavy SUV. The post How Much Does a Hybrid Drivetrain Actually Improve the 6,000-Pound Toyota Sequoia’s MPG? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
You can now buy an amphibious electric vehicle for $50,000
The Atlas EV is the world’s first fully electric amphibious 8×8 XTV, and it can be yours for just $50,000. We are seeing new electric vehicles come to the market almost every week now, so it was just a matter of time until we saw an amphibious electric vehicle.
The Porsche Cayenne Is The Ultimate Multipurpose Car
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the Porsche Cayenne is turning 20 this year. Not yet old enough to order a beer, but old enough to have established a rock-solid reputation for being the Swiss Army Knife in the Porsche range. The first-generation Cayenne was arguably...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
383-Inch Budget Stroker Small-Block Chevy With Three Two-Barrel Carbs Dyno-Flogged
Remember when the coolest thing you could do to an engine was bolt two or, even better, three carbs to the top of it? Remember when 400 hp was a lot for a street car? Yeah, we remember that as well. Today, it's all about EFI systems and 600-plus horsepower, but many hot-rodders just want something simple and super-cool. A great example is this 383-inch Chevy small-block stroker recently dyno-tested over at Westech. When he's not co-hosting Engine Masters on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!), Brule runs the dyno operations there, and he thought this pump-gas stroker was worth a second look.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Prototype Drive: Finally, Some True Off-Road Capability
When Honda's new TrailSport off-road treatment first debuted on the two-row 2022 Passport, we were disappointed to learn it was little more than an appearance package, a butch dress-up kit for the otherwise pedestrian Passport SUV. But we knew then that the first-year Passport TrailSport and the larger '22 Pilot TrailSport were only the beginning for the TrailSport sub-brand, which promised to expand not only to other Honda SUVs but also to grow more capable, too. The larger, all-new 2023 Honda Pilot's TrailSport variant represents the next phase.
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000
Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0