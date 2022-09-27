As the saying goes "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." That appears to be exactly the route that BMW is taking with the 2023 Z4 roadster. At first glance, there doesn't appear to be much about the '23 model that's different from the 2022 BMW Z4 roadster. However, upon closer look, BMW has decided to throw in some extras this time around and give buyers some new options to personalize their roadster. We also have a full spec sheet, including pricing to go over but don't expect too many surprises there—unlike the 2023 Toyota Supra, the Z4's mechanical twin, the BMW does not receive a manual transmission option.

