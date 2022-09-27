ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country

If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County

HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

DEQ is asking for Public Comment on Proposed EV Rules

DEQ invites public input on a proposed new rule and rule amendments to chapter 340 of the Oregon Administrative Rules to adopt and implement California’s latest vehicle emission standards for light-duty vehicles and trucks, the Advanced Clean Cars II standards. The proposed rules would reduce light-duty passenger car, truck...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kptv.com

Oregon expands Medicaid program, $1.1 billion approved by federal government

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An agreement between Oregon and the federal government on Wednesday will provide $1.1 billion in new federal funds and expand state health coverage for children and adults in need, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Over the next five years, Oregon will be testing first-in-the-nation changes...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
The Oregonian

Sport salmon fishing to reopen on lower Columbia River

Sport salmon fishing will reopen Saturday on the lower Columbia River from Tongue Point to Bonneville Dam and will include the retention of fall chinook and coho salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone late Wednesday and said enough protected fish have cleared the area to allow the resumption of sport seasons.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon gas prices jump 24 cents in past week; refinery issues cited

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have jumped 24.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.87/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.15/g higher than a year...
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation

Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

