The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
In Oregon, farmers are revamping century-old irrigation canals to stem water loss
Converting irrigation ditches into pipelines can save water — and create a new source of renewable energy. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. In the desert of central Oregon, east of the Cascade mountains, farmers have been working the arid...
opb.org
As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
ijpr.org
If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
WWEEK
Turning Fish Grease Into Diesel Fuel Could Solve Oregon’s Carbon Problem. Why Are Enviros So Queasy?
At the Quincy Grange Hall near Clatskanie last week, 75 farmers and residents of the lowlands along the Columbia River debated the future of a clean-fuels project that could slash carbon emissions by 7 million metric tons a year. That’s the equivalent of taking a million cars off Oregon roads....
kptv.com
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
theashlandchronicle.com
DEQ is asking for Public Comment on Proposed EV Rules
DEQ invites public input on a proposed new rule and rule amendments to chapter 340 of the Oregon Administrative Rules to adopt and implement California’s latest vehicle emission standards for light-duty vehicles and trucks, the Advanced Clean Cars II standards. The proposed rules would reduce light-duty passenger car, truck...
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
kptv.com
Oregon expands Medicaid program, $1.1 billion approved by federal government
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An agreement between Oregon and the federal government on Wednesday will provide $1.1 billion in new federal funds and expand state health coverage for children and adults in need, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Over the next five years, Oregon will be testing first-in-the-nation changes...
opb.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
KDRV
Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
centraloregondaily.com
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
Sport salmon fishing to reopen on lower Columbia River
Sport salmon fishing will reopen Saturday on the lower Columbia River from Tongue Point to Bonneville Dam and will include the retention of fall chinook and coho salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone late Wednesday and said enough protected fish have cleared the area to allow the resumption of sport seasons.
ijpr.org
Oregon postpones wildfire risk mapping and rulemaking plans after public backlash
The Oregon Department of Forestry will spend an extra year talking with the public about its controversial plan to create a wildfire risk map and impose rules on property owners in high fire risk areas. The agency was overwhelmed by public outcry in June after it released a map of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
KTVZ
CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have jumped 24.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.87/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.15/g higher than a year...
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
When does Oregon change the clocks back for the end of Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. It’s the time of year when we’re all gifted an extra hour of sleep on a Saturday night. One may wonder why folks can’t just look at a calendar to determine when this will happen, but then how many people buy a calendar anymore?
