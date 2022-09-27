Verona Community Group hosts 2nd annual Community Picnic

Verona Community Group hosted its second annual Community Picnic on Sept. 24 at Cribbs Field.

Volunteers grilled free burgers and hot dogs and others brought various side dishes.

Resident Tracy Pampena was crowned “Chili Queen of Verona” after her beef chili concoction with bread beat out three other competitors, including two vegetable entrees, in a cook-off contest.

The Family Joules, a band featuring members who currently work and have worked for Duquesne Light, performed for hours to the delight of the crowd.

Facepaint Pittsburgh provided free face painting for children. Designs by Becca provided snow cones.

Other activities included cornhole, tug of war, rock painting and a 50/50 raffle.

Event chair Jessica Varone said she and the rest of the community group were pleased with the turnout.

“We think there were likely 140 total attendees, which is fantastic for a small town,” she said. “There were people from outside Verona too, and lots of families and people I hadn’t met before, which is exactly what we want to happen – the goal is to get the community together to meet one another and have a good time.”

Varone and four other VCG board members spent about six months planning the event.

She said it would not have been possible without all the volunteer help.

“We were very grateful to have five student volunteers come out from Riverview High School to help with the day and we couldn’t have done it without them,” Varone said. “We also had several volunteers from the community to run the 50/50 raffle and the rock painting activity. So, all together I think there were about 15 folks volunteering.”

More information about other Verona Community Group activities is available on its Facebook page.