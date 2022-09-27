ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manufacturing jobs at highest since 1970s

By Devan Markham, Stephanie Haines
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfQvk_0iCOCclF00

( NewsNation ) — Manufacturing and factory jobs have skyrocketed across the U.S. despite living in an era of high inflation and shortages, new data reflects. More people have joined the manufacturing workforce than in pre-pandemic times.

Manufacturers cut 1.3 million jobs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic . But since then, the most recent jobs report revealed that there are almost 13 million people with manufacturing jobs — the most since November 2008. The all-time peak for jobs in manufacturing was back in 1979.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , 22,000 more people started jobs in manufacturing in August. Close to 300,000 more people were employed so far this year. And 67,000 more people are working in manufacturing than before the pandemic.

Mortgage rates jump past 6% for 1st time since 2008

A recent McKinsey and Company report found most manufacturing jobs are for cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, computers and electronics, machinery, metals, chemicals and transportation production.

Earlier this month Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the recession of the pandemic was unique because consumers wanted more goods rather than services.

The pandemic challenged the global supply chain and, as a result, many businesses are trying to rely less on outsourcing production . But an ongoing worker shortage is still a challenge for the industry.

The National Association of Manufacturers said there were more than 800,000 job openings in July 2022, and predicts that by 2030, more than 2 million jobs will go unfilled if recruiters don’t do more to encourage people to join the industry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grisly discovery early Saturday morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.  The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD makes drug bust during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for the Columbus Police Department on Tuesday. According to a news release from Columbus PD, on Sept. 27, 2022, officers stopped a vehicle for a brake light violation on 39th Street near 9th Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence. Dennis Cleveland Thompson was arrested Thursday and appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning to answer to the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and knowingly using/installing a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika police searching for missing woman

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing Opelika woman, 35-year-old Rachael Whaley. She was last seen on Friday, 09/16/2022, wearing a pink outfit at the Western Sizzlin, located at 920 Columbus Parkway. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Whaley was picked up by a black passenger car with […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
JACKSON, GA
WRBL News 3

20-year-old shot dead steps from a Columbus Elementary School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus Elementary School. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey And Company#Pharmaceuticals#Chemicals#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Industry#Treasury
WRBL News 3

Ex-Trump adviser Stephen Miller: Biden should be in ‘assisted living facility’ after dead congresswoman gaffe

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller said Thursday that President Biden should be in “assisted living” after he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in the audience at an administration event. “It documents … that President Biden is not cognitively present,” Miller said in an interview on Newsmax on Thursday […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WRBL News 3

Fugitive wanted on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants arrested in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A wanted fugitive has been arrested in Americus. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Sept. 22, 2022, Ja’Keem Carter, age 22, was arrested on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants. Carter was charged with the following: 12 counts of violation of criminal […]
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of of Interstate 85 blocked

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — All I-85 southbound lanes near mile marker 38 are blocked off due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 3:03 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in Macon County. ALEA troopers are on the scene, monitoring the situation. […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy