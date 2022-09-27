ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Million Dollar Restore NY Grant Sought For Historic Fredonia Inn

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Redevelopment of a historic Fredonia inn continues. Back in July, local businessman Steve St. George and restaurant partner Devin Jones announced they plan to purchase the White Inn and restore the iconic structure as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. In an...
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Historic Hotel Recognized

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel is receiving recognition for their over 100 years of operation in the Bemus Point community. Operating for 142 years, Hotel Lenhart is known for its rustic aesthetic, allowing guests to live in a past era. Enriching the history of Chautauqua County, according to Assemblyman Andy Goodell.
BEMUS POINT, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
wnynewsnow.com

Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Jamestown, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
CNY News

Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land

These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Executive’s 2023 Budget Features Tax Reduction

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – During the County Legislature meeting on Wednesday, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel proposed his 2023 budget, which features a 30 cent tax reduction. The county executive explained his conservative approach to safeguarding the county’s financial future. First, he proposed increasing the property tax...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#City Planning#Linus Business#Urban Construction#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance
wnynewsnow.com

What Do Your Plants Have To Say?

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s a common belief that speaking to your plants is good for them, but what happens when they speak back? A local florist is exploring what plants have to say. Normally when a plant goes through photosynthesis there is some electricity produced....
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments Can Now Bill Patients

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteer fire departments across Chautauqua County can now bill patients, and their insurance companies, for ambulance rides to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution okaying the law change. Before this, volunteer agencies, which make up the majority of...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
YourErie

Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County

In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

American Red Cross Prepares for Hurricane Ian Relief

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, the American Red Cross is ready to help out with emergency relief. On a national scale, the Red Cross has sent hundreds of volunteers and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida. The American Red Cross of...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Educator Pledges Three Day Hike For Special Fundraiser

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County educator is once again setting out on a big trek, going the extra mile to provide for local children. Ahead of the November Bills and Vikings game, Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order to fundraise money for two worthy causes.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“This is taking on a new level, it’s not just a storm”: Tampa flights grounded as hurricane gets closer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench into Western New Yorkers’ travel plans, as flights to and from several cities in Florida have been canceled. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, News 4 spoke with a couple that owns property right on the coastline in Tampa, and though they’re worried about […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Inland Frost Develops Overnight, Sunshine Returns Friday

JAMESTOWN – Planters and growers will need to take extra precautions tonight to avoid crop damage as frost will develop overnight but a turn-around will be in store for the weekend with sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy