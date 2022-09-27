Read full article on original website
Million Dollar Restore NY Grant Sought For Historic Fredonia Inn
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Redevelopment of a historic Fredonia inn continues. Back in July, local businessman Steve St. George and restaurant partner Devin Jones announced they plan to purchase the White Inn and restore the iconic structure as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. In an...
Historic Hotel Recognized
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel is receiving recognition for their over 100 years of operation in the Bemus Point community. Operating for 142 years, Hotel Lenhart is known for its rustic aesthetic, allowing guests to live in a past era. Enriching the history of Chautauqua County, according to Assemblyman Andy Goodell.
New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
Chautauqua County Executive’s 2023 Budget Features Tax Reduction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – During the County Legislature meeting on Wednesday, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel proposed his 2023 budget, which features a 30 cent tax reduction. The county executive explained his conservative approach to safeguarding the county’s financial future. First, he proposed increasing the property tax...
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall after several anchor stores closed their doors
What Do Your Plants Have To Say?
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s a common belief that speaking to your plants is good for them, but what happens when they speak back? A local florist is exploring what plants have to say. Normally when a plant goes through photosynthesis there is some electricity produced....
Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments Can Now Bill Patients
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteer fire departments across Chautauqua County can now bill patients, and their insurance companies, for ambulance rides to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution okaying the law change. Before this, volunteer agencies, which make up the majority of...
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County
In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
American Red Cross Prepares for Hurricane Ian Relief
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, the American Red Cross is ready to help out with emergency relief. On a national scale, the Red Cross has sent hundreds of volunteers and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida. The American Red Cross of...
Chautauqua County Educator Pledges Three Day Hike For Special Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County educator is once again setting out on a big trek, going the extra mile to provide for local children. Ahead of the November Bills and Vikings game, Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order to fundraise money for two worthy causes.
“This is taking on a new level, it’s not just a storm”: Tampa flights grounded as hurricane gets closer
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench into Western New Yorkers’ travel plans, as flights to and from several cities in Florida have been canceled. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, News 4 spoke with a couple that owns property right on the coastline in Tampa, and though they’re worried about […]
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
Inland Frost Develops Overnight, Sunshine Returns Friday
JAMESTOWN – Planters and growers will need to take extra precautions tonight to avoid crop damage as frost will develop overnight but a turn-around will be in store for the weekend with sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all...
Man struck by gunfire Wednesday in Buffalo
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
