Buffalo Police investigating fatal shooting Monday night

 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police is investigating a fatal shooting incident Monday night, as Northwest District officers responded to a call just after 10 p.m. ET in the 200 block of Esser Avenue.

Detectives say a 17-year-old Buffalo male was struck by gunfire while outside, and was later declared dead at the scene.

Detectives say the shooting appears targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716)-847-2255.

IN THIS ARTICLE
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

