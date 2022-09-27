ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NASA Captures 'Majestic And Terrifying' Photos Of Hurricane Ian From ISS

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WETZR_0iCOCB7k00

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with torrential rains and heavy gusts, NASA shared some stunning footage and photos of the intimidating storm from space .

The International Space Station captured great shots of the Category 3 hurricane as it flew over the storm, which battered Cuba on Tuesday morning (September 27). NASA has a nearly 11-minute video on Twitter that's racked up over 290,000 views. One Twitter user called it "surreal" and "scary."

"It's majestic and terrifying at the same time," A YouTube commentator says.

Another user writes, "Horrendous and eerie considering the lack of sound for something so ludicrously destructive."

Experts expect Ian to get stronger before it strikes the Sunshine State late Wednesday (September 28). The Tampa Bay area is in the direct path, and meteorologists worry that extreme storm surges will do the most damage. Other parts of the state will see anything from heavy rainfall and storm force winds to severe flooding.

Officials at the local and state level are urging Floridians to heed evacuation orders, some of which are mandatory depending on the county.

“We tell people even if they’re lifelong Floridians like myself, this is something that we haven’t seen in our lifetime ,” meteorologist Rick Davis with the National Weather Service's Tampa office said. “So we definitely need to take it seriously.”

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Industry
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’

The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
SANIBEL, FL
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Davis
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

International Space Station Flies Over Hurricane Ian, Shows Size of the Massive Storm: VIDEO

The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian today, Sept. 26, as it makes its way to Florida. Views from space put into perspective just how large this hurricane really is. Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida early on Wednesday. Additionally, it’s due to make landfall on the western tip of Cuba before that. It will hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph. Check out the video of Hurricane Ian below.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Weather Service#Tampa Bay Area#Iss#Hurricane Ian#Floridians
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
NWS
CNN

Hurricane Ian approaching Florida landfall

Hurricane Ian is approaching a Florida landfall, but hurricane and tropical storm conditions are being felt across much of central and southern parts of the state. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Tropical Storm Ian on track for another landfall in South Carolina; warnings issued

Ian is expected to become a hurricane again, and more hurricane warnings have been issued, this time for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center warned that Ian was still causing flooding in east-central Florida and could bring more flooding, storm surge and damaging winds to parts of the east coast of Florida, then Georgia and South Carolina over the next few days.
FLORIDA STATE
Direct Relief

Emergency Update: Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian strengthened to Category Two status on Monday, with wind speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as it moved toward western Cuba. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and the storm’s impacts there may be felt as early as Tuesday, with heavy rainfall and high winds preceding the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy