Read full article on original website
Related
NC State G Jarkel Joiner on coming to Raleigh, start of practice
NC State guard Jarkel Joiner spoke with members of the media ahead of the official start to practice.
Week 7 of HSOT Live to feature 5 games on Thursday night
Raleigh, N.C. — Week seven of the high school football season in North Carolina will be a bit different, but HighSchoolOT Live will still bring you live coverage of some of the best games. Due to Hurricane Ian, almost every high school football game in the state has been...
First-year coaches clash when Duke hosts Virginia
Duke will try to snap a seven-game losing streak to Virginia in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest on Saturday night
Comments / 0