The National Hurricane Center is predicting the possibility of 4-6 inches of rain with winds of 25-40 mph between Wednesday beginning at 8 PM through early Sunday morning. The degree of weather Douglas and Coffee County will receive depends on the path that Hurricane Ian takes and is subject to change. Currently, the path is showing that the hurricane has shifted the storm further to the east of Douglas-Coffee County. As the storm makes it way to our area, the City of Douglas is taking precautionary measures to prepare for the storm.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO