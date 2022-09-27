Read full article on original website
Courtney Melvin named SGTC Bookstore Assistant and Accounting Technician
AMERICUS – Courtney Melvin has joined South Georgia Technical College as the Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Sandy Larson.
Albany Fire Department talks safety during Tuesday seminar
ALBANY — The rule of thumb is to use the annual time changes as the signal to check smoke detectors and batteries, but for Sheniquet Lincey, a fire inspector with the Albany Fire Department, checking more frequently is a better practice. “I say check your smoke alarm every month...
SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian
Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
Sandbags available for Brooks County residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Sandbags will be available to the citizens of Brooks County on a limited and self-serve basis in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Brooks County Road Department will allow access to Brooks County residents to assemble sandbags with the limited availability of supplies on hand. They...
Albany child awarded money for college savings
Eight-year-old Vincent Robinson, Jr., was awarded $1,529 for his college savings for being one of the top four Georgia winners of the We Care Child Care Sweepstakes. “A college education can open up new doors for you and it helps with personal growth. This gives my son a start, saving towards his college fund because college is expensive,” said Jasmine Robinson, Vincent’s mom who entered him in the sweepstakes. “I want to thank Path2College We Care Child Sweepstakes for providing a start towards my son's education.”
Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian
PERRY, Ga. - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian. Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis. Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.
Sylvester police seek community help in locating, identifying three victims of theft
The Sylvester Police Department is asking the public to identify three victims. In a Facebook post by SPD, a subject was arrested in reference to possessing stolen items in a recent case. Among those items were several financial transaction cards. Some of the owners of those stolen cards have been...
Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery
ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
City prepares for Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center is predicting the possibility of 4-6 inches of rain with winds of 25-40 mph between Wednesday beginning at 8 PM through early Sunday morning. The degree of weather Douglas and Coffee County will receive depends on the path that Hurricane Ian takes and is subject to change. Currently, the path is showing that the hurricane has shifted the storm further to the east of Douglas-Coffee County. As the storm makes it way to our area, the City of Douglas is taking precautionary measures to prepare for the storm.
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Irwin County, Georgia
Ocilla, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were...
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash....
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with armed robbery after police say he stole money and another item from an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe...
Albany's College Prep Bash prepares students for higher education
The Boys and Girls Club of Albany hosted a College Prep Bash to help students learn the steps for college. Dontravious Simmons, the Director of Teen Services for the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, organized the event so students can "realize their potential." Simmons says that they “are bringing...
VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
Sumter County traffic stops leads to four arrests
Four people have been arrested following a traffic stop in Sumter County Friday. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that Deputy Jacory McCluster made a traffic stop of two vehicles on Georgia Highway 49 North at Highway 195 North. During the search of the vehicles, Deputy...
