It seems like one of the fastest ways for an indie game to go viral on Twitter is to be as absurd as possible. Just over a month after the internet went wild for "Squirrel with a Gun," "Trombone Champ" has taken the Twittersphere by storm (via Washington Post). While it may look like a garden-variety rhythm game at first glance, the unique premise of "Trombone Champ" is that players have to move a cursor up and down the screen in an attempt to hit notes — much like a real-life trombone player might manipulate their hands while playing the actual instrument. The result? Auditory travesty and absolute hilarity, as demonstrated by PCGamer and many other Twitter accounts that have jumped to join the trombone train. Moreover, "Trombone Champ" works with the Steam Deck gyro controls, allowing even more slapstick renditions of Beethoven's "Fifth Symphony."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO