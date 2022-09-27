Read full article on original website
Some describe the "Slime Rancher" series as a "Pokemon" meets "Stardew Valley" farming game. It doesn't have multiplayer modes like they do, though. No slime battles or co-op ranching. Many Steam reviewers report having an excellent time parent-child bonding while playing, but that's as much "multiplayer" as they were able to get. Now, with "Slime Rancher 2" in early access, long-time fans are wondering if developer Monomi Park finally figured out how to make multiplayer work.
The "Slime Rancher" games are some of the more unique titles like "Animal Crossing" that will have you hooked. While the gameplay certainly doesn't look like "Animal Crossing," the ease of play has people obsessed with the game. In fact, game director Nick Popovich said that "Slime Rancher 2" was released on Sept. 22, 2022 and had already sold over 300,000 copies by Sept. 26. In the same amount of time, the game also rose to the number one spot on Steam and had over a 95% positive rating.
