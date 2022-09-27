Gardner Library branch to close for building repairs
GARDNER, Kan. — Next week, a Johnson County Library branch will close for repairs.
The Gardner Library, located at 137 E. Shawnee St., will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through mid-December. The library roof will be replaced and upgrades will be made to the building's plumbing and mechanical systems.
During the closure, books and materials can be returned using the exterior return bin. Curbside pickup for holds will be available during normal operating hours starting Monday, Oct. 10. The location of the curbside parking stalls will move slightly to the right to accommodate construction equipment.
The reopening date for the library will be based on the weather and supply chain availability. Library patrons will be notified via email when an official reopening date has been announced.
