Pitt WRs Waiting Patiently to Open Up Passing Game

Pitt Panthers wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood stressed the importance of patience with the passing game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' passing offense has slowed down considerably in recent weeks. After averaging 281 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game through the air over Weeks 1 and 2, the Panthers leaned on their explosive running game to overwhelm Western Michigan and Rhode Island.

In striking contrast to the high-flying passing attack of 2021, an inside run game and short passes have become the bread and butter of this Pitt team. Running back Israel Abankanda has been the centerpiece, leaving Panther receivers as mostly accessories to a dominant rushing attack.

That could understandably make a group of 18, 19 or 20-something-year-old football players anxious or unsatisfied, but first-year Pitt receivers coach Tiquan Underwood claims that hasn't been a problem.

"I was proud of the receivers for the way they blocked, whether it was for the running backs or on some of those bubbles out on the perimeter," Underwood said. "There were guys fighting their tails off to make blocks outside. I thought that was very unselfish of our room."

Contributing to the run game is mandatory - "part of the deal", as Underwood put it. When the goal is winning games, there is little patience for a player who demands catches, yards or touchdowns. Underwood, who blocked for 2007 Maxwell Award Finalist and Heisman Trophy Candidate Ray Rice at Rutgers, knows that.

"We played Army one time and we threw the ball, it wasn’t even in double digits," Underwood said. "But you know, we won that game. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re here for. We get judged on wins and losses. So I tell the guys that we have to be unselfish."

While the offense was somewhat one-dimensional against Western Michigan, Pitt players and coaches have described the offense as versatile. They feel that if the opponent is particularly vulnerable to deep passes - whether it's because they are crowding the box or are weak in the secondary - the Panthers can uncork a dangerous passing game at a moment's notice. Underwood said the unit's execution in practice makes him confident that's possible.

"If they’re an aggressive group and they’re close, pressing us up and we get the opportunity to get the ball, then we’re going to do that," he said. "Whatever Cignetti comes up with, we’ll be ready to go. ... When you do it in practice, you know that they’re prepared. Now it’s just doing it on a game stage for everyone else to see."

Underwood continues to advise his players to be patient. He expects to see more loaded boxes and open secondaries as opponents watch the film and look for ways to hold Abanikanda in check. Underwood says that when they do opt to move through the air, the balls will come flying fast and furious, so the receivers can't be caught off guard.

“I just tell the guys, let’s keep preparing and be ready when our opportunity comes," Underwood said. "The way the running game is going, of course defensive coordinators and teams are going to notice that so we got to be ready when our number is called. ... When catches come, they come in bunches.”

