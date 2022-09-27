ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt WRs Waiting Patiently to Open Up Passing Game

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hkac6_0iCOADom00

Pitt Panthers wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood stressed the importance of patience with the passing game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' passing offense has slowed down considerably in recent weeks. After averaging 281 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game through the air over Weeks 1 and 2, the Panthers leaned on their explosive running game to overwhelm Western Michigan and Rhode Island.

In striking contrast to the high-flying passing attack of 2021, an inside run game and short passes have become the bread and butter of this Pitt team. Running back Israel Abankanda has been the centerpiece, leaving Panther receivers as mostly accessories to a dominant rushing attack.

That could understandably make a group of 18, 19 or 20-something-year-old football players anxious or unsatisfied, but first-year Pitt receivers coach Tiquan Underwood claims that hasn't been a problem.

"I was proud of the receivers for the way they blocked, whether it was for the running backs or on some of those bubbles out on the perimeter," Underwood said. "There were guys fighting their tails off to make blocks outside. I thought that was very unselfish of our room."

Contributing to the run game is mandatory - "part of the deal", as Underwood put it. When the goal is winning games, there is little patience for a player who demands catches, yards or touchdowns. Underwood, who blocked for 2007 Maxwell Award Finalist and Heisman Trophy Candidate Ray Rice at Rutgers, knows that.

"We played Army one time and we threw the ball, it wasn’t even in double digits," Underwood said. "But you know, we won that game. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re here for. We get judged on wins and losses. So I tell the guys that we have to be unselfish."

While the offense was somewhat one-dimensional against Western Michigan, Pitt players and coaches have described the offense as versatile. They feel that if the opponent is particularly vulnerable to deep passes - whether it's because they are crowding the box or are weak in the secondary - the Panthers can uncork a dangerous passing game at a moment's notice. Underwood said the unit's execution in practice makes him confident that's possible.

"If they’re an aggressive group and they’re close, pressing us up and we get the opportunity to get the ball, then we’re going to do that," he said. "Whatever Cignetti comes up with, we’ll be ready to go. ... When you do it in practice, you know that they’re prepared. Now it’s just doing it on a game stage for everyone else to see."

Underwood continues to advise his players to be patient. He expects to see more loaded boxes and open secondaries as opponents watch the film and look for ways to hold Abanikanda in check. Underwood says that when they do opt to move through the air, the balls will come flying fast and furious, so the receivers can't be caught off guard.

“I just tell the guys, let’s keep preparing and be ready when our opportunity comes," Underwood said. "The way the running game is going, of course defensive coordinators and teams are going to notice that so we got to be ready when our number is called. ... When catches come, they come in bunches.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pat Narduzzi Humble About Moving Up Pitt All-Time Coaching Board

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Updates Injuries to Nike Sibande, William Jeffress

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Sees Misunderstood Player in Dior Johnson

Pat Narduzzi Brushes Off Spat With Recently-Fired Georgia Tech Coach

Pitt Adjusts Depth Chart to Start ACC Play

Pitt Panthers Lose Rashad Battle, Nate Temple for Remainder of Season

Pitt Moves Up in Latest Poll

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Pittsburgh Panrs

Pitt’s Fall Rise Showing in National Polls

PITTSBURGH – Pitt Athletics continues to experience unprecedented success during the fall season with the football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams each ranking in the Top-25 of their respective national polls. Pitt is one of two athletic departments in the country with all four programs – football, men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball – ranked in the national polls this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Tribune-Review

Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team

There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall. The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor. He was born in Charleston, S.C. After graduating high school, Baker began working...
ASPINWALL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Bartender: Lara Borasso

Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rainbow over Pittsburgh makes for beautiful view

PITTSBURGH — Storms hit parts of our area with rain, thunder and lightning on Tuesday. They left a sight to see this afternoon. Watch the video player above for our Action Cam footage of this rainbow right over downtown Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Army
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3

ANTIfest. Sat., Oct. 1. 5 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-75. anti-flag.com. Ahead of the release of their newest LP, Lies They Tell Our Children, set to drop Jan. 6 via Spinefarm Records, Pittsburgh’s most politically charged punk rock band Anti-Flag is setting out on a North American tour. Their hometown show will take place during the band’s annual ANTIfest, and includes performances from Four Year Strong, Microwave, Save Face & Catbite.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Channel 11 tours new airport terminal construction site as work continues on schedule

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Construction is moving along as scheduled for Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal, on track to open to travelers in early 2025. Channel 11 had the opportunity to tour the construction site on Wednesday, as the property begins to take shape. Steel beams supporting the terminal have been put in place, and road construction is just getting started.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
867
Followers
496
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy