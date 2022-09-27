Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Xcel Energy Awards $15,000 Grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota say they have received a jolt in their pocketbook thanks to Xcel Energy. The utility approved a grant of $15,000 to fund academic success and STEM programming. The grant was made through the education focus area for Xcel Energy’s corporate giving, part of the company’s effort to support nonprofit agencies providing services in towns and cities served by Xcel Energy, according to a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs.
TEDxStCloud Announces Speaker Line-up for 2022 Event
ST. CLOUD, MN – Seven local voices will share “ideas worth spreading” at the sixth TEDxStCloud. This year’s theme is “Rattle.”. The event will take place Thursday, October 13, 2022 at The Paramount Center for the Arts. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, is locally organized to bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.
New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
Parking Fee at St. Cloud Regional Airport Increasing
(KNSI) — Ahead of snowbird season, the St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority says it is raising daily airport parking rates by $2. Effective October 1st, 2022, the daily rates will increase from $5 to $7 per 24-hour period. Airport officials say the move is intended to help manage capacity in the parking lots during peak travel periods to ensure space is available for those who need it.
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
Minnesota Power Assists Florida in Power Restoration
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota power has stepped up to help bring light to Florida’s darkness. While Hurricane Ian destroys powerlines and causes power outages everywhere, there just are not enough local repair crews. On Wednesday, 25 workers with Minnesota Power packed up all of their gear and began...
St. Cloud Area School District Receives Sizeable Land Donation
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Area School Board says it has accepted a donation of three parcels of land adjacent to Westwood Elementary School. The owner, Jeff Theisen, issued a statement on behalf of his family and Jazz Holdings LLC explaining the historical and familial significance of the property. “We hope one day to see kids fishing, riding bikes, finding arrowheads, building forts and planting huge gardens (my father’s passion).”
What is the ideal indoor temperature?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's the kind of weather we can all agree on. Debbi and Jim Epperson are locals. She sat along the river in St. Paul with her father."I think this is perfect." Dr. Jim Epperson said. "It's so beautiful."Greg Mehochko is from out of town, visiting for an insurance conference."I had no preconceived notions about Minnesota weather, just hoping it would be better than southern Illinois, and so far it did not disappoint."Days like this are fabulous, and fleeting. Some fear the cold, while others embrace it. Like it or not, we are all going to be spending more time...
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
Students, educators say cultural competency is key as Minnesota considers new teacher requirements
Landon Nelson knows which teachers approve of their LGBTQ students' sexual orientation and which ones don't. The 15-year-old Annandale High School sophomore says he feels comfortable and more easily engaged in his art, English and Spanish classes. "Anytime I'm in their class, I feel like I can talk to them,"...
Hops and History Saturday at Stearns History Museum
(KNSI) — Have a drink and learn about the history of beer and cider in Stearns County during the second annual Hops and History at the Stearns History Museum on October 1st. The event features beverages from Beaver Island Brewing Company in St. Cloud, Milk and Honey Ciders in St. Joseph, Pantown Brewing Company in St. Cloud and Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring. Museum Development Director Amy Degerstrom says they wanted a way for people to get a taste of history.
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
Glen Miller Orchestra Performing Two Shows in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is swinging into St. Cloud for two shows next week. The legendary jazz band will perform at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Tuesday, October 4th, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. According to a press release, the orchestra is today’s...
Hurricane Hits Near St. Cloud Fire Chief’s Former Home
(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s Fire Chief says it is hard to stand by as a hurricane hits his former community. Matt Love moved to the Granite City after serving as Fort Meyers Beach Florida’s chief for six years. The community is on Estero Island, three feet above sea level. Love says as of Wednesday Morning, the barrier island community had its emergency services suspended, meaning they are no longer taking 911 calls.
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
Lane Closures Begin Monday for Division Street
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Highway Department says drivers along County Road 75/Division Street should be on the lookout for lane closures in Waite Park starting Monday, September 26th. Weather permitting, concrete repair work will take place along Division Street between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue...
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
A few months ago, heaving spring rains overflowed lakes and rivers, making farm areas impractical for planting. But in most of Minnesota, July produced less rain than usual. As a result, the state, including central and southern Minnesota, is experiencing a drought that isn’t as bad as it was last year but is gradually spreading throughout it.
