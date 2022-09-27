ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State
Washington State
msn.com

Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men –...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Medicaid Coverage#Diseases#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Health Affairs#Hispanic
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions

The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
CNET

Social Security Benefits Could Go Up More Than $150 a Month Next Year

Next month, the Department of Health and Human Services will announce the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security benefits in 2023. Based on ongoing inflation, many analysts predict an increase approaching 10%, the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The 2022 increase was already a substantial 5.9%...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden's Medicaid expansion ignores the program's problems and opens it to abuse

On Aug. 31, the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a 300-page proposed rule aimed at expanding Obamacare’s fast-track Medicaid enrollment policies, fostering even greater dependency on government. Specifically, the proposed rule would expedite Medicaid enrollment and limit eligibility reviews, making it easier for ineligible people to continue receiving benefits. This rule will mean more people on public programs, greater costs, and fewer safeguards in place to protect the program from waste, fraud, and abuse. This express lane rule should be stopped in its tracks.
U.S. POLITICS
Health Insurance
Health
Public Health
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security expected to pay out up to $1,900 a year more

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security, here is some positive news that will affect how much money you receive from the program. Because of the high inflation reading for August of around 8.3%, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023. This estimate comes from a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. So, if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that process works.
Washington Examiner

University of Idaho staffers warned they could lose their jobs for giving birth control

Employees at the University of Idaho have been warned by the school not to provide birth control or endorse abortion to their students if they wish to keep their jobs. The university sent a memo to employees on Friday, asking them not to promote, counsel in favor of, or advertise abortion services. The memo was sent in the wake of Idaho's near-total abortion ban, which went into effect at the end of last month.
COLLEGES

