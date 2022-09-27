Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Kohl’s department store at 12024 Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton on Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire began as a brush fire that then extended to the façade of the building. The cause of the fire was likely improperly discarded smoking materials (cigarette butt) and damages are estimated to be around $50,000. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries reported.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A used auto parts store in Woodbridge, Virginia is destroyed after it caught on fire Thursday morning, according to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge...
LOTHIAN, Md. - A person is dead after a mobile home fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian, Maryland. Authorities say the person who was killed was an adult. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
UPDATE – One Dead After House Fire In La Plata. LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that firefighters have extinguished a large house fire in Charles County. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on September 27, first responders were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk...
LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire. Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
The blaze was located in an attic. Middletown, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a fire Tuesday afternoon in Middletown. The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services’ Division says units were dispatched shortly after 2:00 PM to the Elmcrest Apartments at 201 West Main Street. A citizen reported...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash with injuries reported in the White Marsh area on Wednesday morning. At around 7:30 a.m., units responded to an accident in the area of eastbound Route 43 at Interstate 95. Eastbound Route 43 was temporarily shut down due to the crash. The...
The upcoming 9.54-acre Pleasant View Park will be located at the former Consumer Product Safety Commission site on Rt. 28. (10901 Darnestown Road). A 16-month construction period is anticipated, with completion in February 2023. Below we have additional information and photos on its progress. Per the City of Gaithersburg: The...
A reportedly notoriously unreliable property management company is once again making headlines after demanding an elderly woman vacate her home of 25 years, leaving her and her dog to fend for herself, as gathered in an exclusive report with Daily Voice. The 80-year-old whistleblower received a sudden notice for her...
The Montgomery County Department of Police has named Capt. Sean Gagen as the new director of its Major Crimes Division after he served as the commander of the police district that includes Bethesda for three years. Gagen became the commander of the Second District in 2019 – an area that...
UPDATE – St. Andrews Landfill is scheduled to reopen and resume normal operations today at 10 a.m. LEONARDTOWN, Md. -8:00 am – The St. Andrews Landfill is currently closed, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, due to a fire at the mulch pile. The facility will reopen after emergency services...
Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) is looking for car donations. Donations will help more than 400 high school students learn how to evaluate, repair and restore used cars. ATF is a nonprofit that fosters automotive education by offering students hands-on instruction in maintenance, repair, sales and marketing.
