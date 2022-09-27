ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

wina.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cvillecountry.com

CHS students protest Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) — On Wednesday, Sep 2, more than a hundred students walked out of Charlottesville High School to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students in Virginia’s K-12 schools. “The level of disrespect that the governor seems to have for...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Water main on Route 29 is now restored

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers heading north on Route 29 in Charlottesville may hit some delays on Wednesday morning. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has a crew on the scene of a water line break near the intersection with Seminole Court. The break is located in the northbound...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Detour at roundabout construction site lifted early

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A detour impacting drivers near the Albemarle/Nelson county line has been lifted two days early. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the detour at the construction site of the Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Critzer Shop Road roundabout was lifted on Tuesday evening. Drivers are once again...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

WATCH: Spotsy Supervisors approve Kalahari loan

Spotsylvania Supervisors voted 5-2 approved the proposed Kalahari waterpark resort obtaining a loan through a Virginia tourism program to help cover 30% of the project cost. The state and county help cover the costs with tax revenue earned by Kalahari. Supervisor Dave Ross says it’s a good deal for the county. Supervisor Jacob Lane says he’d rather see Kalahari find more investors.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates

A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart, Gold's Gym awaiting approval

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- While what businesses will be located in the redeveloped Hillsdale Place are not yet known, the developers did say one particular business would not be moving in. Hillsdale Place will replace the shopping center where the defunct Kmart and Gold’s Gym facilities have been sitting...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Part of Albemarle road to close for pipe replacement work

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Albemarle County road will be closed for almost two months, starting next week. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Carters Mountain Road will close between Secretarys Road and Blenheim Road for seven weeks. This is to allow crews to replace two lines...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘It’s scary’

Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood

On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

