Charleston woman wins twice on lottery ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the September 5 th drawing.

“On one row she matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 top prize. She played four of those numbers again, changing only one, on another line on the ticket to win $300,” officials said.

The woman said she has been playing the lottery for a long time and was excited when she won. She plans to spend her winnings on a home remodel.

The Circle K received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

