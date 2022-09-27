ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston woman wins twice on lottery ticket

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2Sdy_0iCO9Ox900

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the September 5 th drawing.

“On one row she matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 top prize. She played four of those numbers again, changing only one, on another line on the ticket to win $300,” officials said.

The woman said she has been playing the lottery for a long time and was excited when she won. She plans to spend her winnings on a home remodel.

POLICE: Man arrested for stealing car from victim met through Facebook Marketplace

The Circle K received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston to provide update on Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon will provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. That update will take place from the Charleston Gaillard Center at noon. News 2 will carry it live in this story and on […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown police arrest Charleston man in fraud investigation

GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of defrauding people out of $32,000 in property in Georgetown. Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with two counts of fraudulent checks and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses. Holmes surrendered to...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 ahead of Ian, a powerful Category 4 hurricane battering Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast midday Sept. 28, remains stubbornly unpredictable. Still, the impacts of the storm is expected in the Lowcountry beginning the morning of Sept. 29. The area is under a hurricane watch and storm surge warning, while the rest of the state's coast is under a tropical storm warning.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
live5news.com

Police investigating deadly North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting. Officers responded to Cypress River Apartments on Blue House Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside his vehicle near building 300, police said. A police report states...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm

The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#The Lottery#Facebook Marketplace#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston prepares for higher than usual flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Emergency Management officials are advising neighbors to make plans before the flooding from Hurricane Ian comes to Charleston. The rainfall, tides and storm surge are all planned to contribute to a larger than usual flooding event. “The storm surge is going to push that tide in a little more an increase those […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

14 Lavington Road, Charleston, SC 29407

This beautiful home is situated on a large lot in sought after Ashley Hall Plantation. This established neighborhood is located extremely close to 526 making this property a quick drive to downtown local beaches shops and the great food Charleston has to offer. The downstairs boasts a beautiful living space with vaulted ceilings and an opening into the kitchen creating a natural flow throughout the ground story. There is also a formal dining room living room and office space and half bath on this floor. There are four generous sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The list price reflects the TLC and repairs needed. Seller is to make no repairs. Pre-Approval letters required for all showings.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing 16-year-old N. Charleston boy found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the teenager who had been reported missing since Sunday has been located. The teen, who had last been seen at his Mazyck Road home, was found safe Monday night, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Police did not provide further details.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
foxbaltimore.com

Ian set to strike South Carolina before bringing weekend rain to Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to enter the Atlantic by the afternoon before making a northwest turn to the Carolinas on Friday. Ian could make landfall as a strong tropical storm Friday afternoon near Charleston, South Carolina. After that, Ian is forecast to move northwesterly, weakening...
MARYLAND STATE
WCBD Count on 2

SC animal shelters take in pets evacuated from Florida shelters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina animal shelters are lending a hand to Florida neighbors by taking in animals evacuated from the path of Hurricane Ian. Charleston Animal Society facilitated the rescue of 80 cats and kittens from the Humane Society of Naples and Collier County Domestic Animal Service. The cats and kittens were already […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy