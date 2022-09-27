Case advances for man accused of killing Milligan athlete in crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The man charged in connection to an alleged DUI crash that killed a Milligan University student-athlete and injured two others has had his case bound over to a grand jury.

Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia , of Williamsburg, was arrested by Virginia State Police (VSP) after the March 2022 crash that ultimately killed Eli Cramer , a sophomore at Milligan at the time.

VSP previously reported Mancia had fled the scene of the crash after hitting three members of the university’s cross country team. Court officials told News Channel 11 Tuesday that his case was bound over to the grand jury on Sept. 20 in York County Circuit Court.

The grand jury is set to meet next on Nov. 15, and Mancia is scheduled to appear back in court for a status hearing on Nov. 17.

At the time of his arrest, Mancia was charged with driving under the influence, DUI-involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of hit and run, reckless driving, DUI-maiming and DUI-refusal to submit a breath/blood sample.

