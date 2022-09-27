Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Centene to pay Massachusetts $14.2M in latest Medicaid overbilling settlement
Centene will pay $14.2 million to Massachusetts, the latest state the Medicaid managed care organization has paid to settle allegations it overbilled state Medicaid programs for pharmacy services, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 29. Earlier this month, the Texas Attorney General said Centene would pay $165.6 million to the state....
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
NECN
State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending
After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts. MGB, the largest health system in...
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
fallriverreporter.com
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households
BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
beckerspayer.com
Retiree advocacy group sues Delaware over switch to Medicare Advantage plan
A Delaware retiree advocacy group is suing the state over its decision to move retired state employees to a Medicare Advantage plan managed by Highmark Delaware, Delaware Public Radio reported Sept. 27. The advocacy group, RiseDelaware, is arguing that the state's Pension Benefit Committee did not adequately collect input from...
beckerspayer.com
The CEO of Alliance of Community Health Plans' opinion on 'Care Anywhere' and value-based care
Ceci Connolly is the president and chief executive officer at Washington, D.C-based Alliance of Community Health Plans. Ms. Connolly will serve on the panel "Top Priorities for Payer Executives Today" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
Walgreens pharmacies suddenly close, causing confusion in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE -- Walgreens customers like Heidi Gitelman were frustrated to learn a couple of their pharmacies in Cambridge closed without warning. “I couldn’t believe it was closed, like I really had to do a double take, but then I went to the manager of the Walgreens and I asked him what happened,” said Gitelman. “And he was like almost shaking, he was really nervous and upset and he just said ‘we have a staff shortage.”
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Public Schools issues health warning about ‘One Chip Challenge’
Wellesley Public School on Wednesday issued a warning to families and staff about a social media-fueled fad called the “One Chip Challenge” that has been making some kids sick across the country. The memo reads in part:. The challenge involves a person eating one extremely spicy tortilla chip...
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
State encourages residents to seek assistance with heating bills
As temperatures start to drop in Massachusetts, the state is looking for ways to help residents manage what are expected to be high heating bills this winter.
country1025.com
The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked
Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
NECN
The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened
For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charleston on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Campaign to suspend Massachusetts gas tax in 2024
In Massachusetts there is a 24-cents-per gallon gas tax, a campaign is hoping to suspend that tax when gas reaches three dollars or more.
Korean food store owners fined for labor violations at two malls in Massachusetts
The owners of Korean food stores located at two Massachusetts malls were issued fines for child labor violations.
WCVB
Red Cross disaster volunteers from Massachusetts headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
BOSTON — As Florida braces for potentially catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ian, volunteers from Massachusetts are headed south to assist in Red Cross disaster efforts. The storm is expected to intensify over warm Gulf of Mexico waters into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate. The state is expected to face widespread storm surge and damage, including power outages.
WCVB
Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
