Massachusetts State

Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
fallriverreporter.com

550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
CBS Boston

SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households

BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
beckerspayer.com

Retiree advocacy group sues Delaware over switch to Medicare Advantage plan

A Delaware retiree advocacy group is suing the state over its decision to move retired state employees to a Medicare Advantage plan managed by Highmark Delaware, Delaware Public Radio reported Sept. 27. The advocacy group, RiseDelaware, is arguing that the state's Pension Benefit Committee did not adequately collect input from...
beckerspayer.com

The CEO of Alliance of Community Health Plans' opinion on 'Care Anywhere' and value-based care

Ceci Connolly is the president and chief executive officer at Washington, D.C-based Alliance of Community Health Plans. Ms. Connolly will serve on the panel "Top Priorities for Payer Executives Today" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Walgreens pharmacies suddenly close, causing confusion in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- Walgreens customers like Heidi Gitelman were frustrated to learn a couple of their pharmacies in Cambridge closed without warning. “I couldn’t believe it was closed, like I really had to do a double take, but then I went to the manager of the Walgreens and I asked him what happened,” said Gitelman. “And he was like almost shaking, he was really nervous and upset and he just said ‘we have a staff shortage.”
country1025.com

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
NECN

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charleston on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
WCVB

Red Cross disaster volunteers from Massachusetts headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

BOSTON — As Florida braces for potentially catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ian, volunteers from Massachusetts are headed south to assist in Red Cross disaster efforts. The storm is expected to intensify over warm Gulf of Mexico waters into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate. The state is expected to face widespread storm surge and damage, including power outages.
