Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
Roger Maris
Mark Mcgwire
Barry Bonds
Sammy Sosa
Aaron Judge
Sean Mcdonough
Yankees’ Aaron Judge a ‘bad boy,’ fierce rival says

The Yankees may have the right stuff to finally slay the Astros in the postseason and reach the World Series. Houston’s manager Dusty Baker believes the Yankees will have the best player on the field: Aaron Judge. “He’s a bad boy,” Baker told the “R2C2″ podcast with CC Sabathia...
The wait on Aaron Judge is actually a treat

It doesn’t feel like it in the moment, on the warped timeline that takes over when everyone is anticipating MLB history, but this is a good thing. As home run-less at-bats turn into home run-less games for Aaron Judge, then into a stretch of dinger-free days long enough now for one writer to dare call it a drought, baseball should be smiling the longer this goes on.
Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Has Been His No. 1 Fan Since College

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow quickly became a very, very rich and popular man. Over the course of the last few years, the former LSU Tigers quarterback led the Louisiana State University to a College Football Playoff national championship game victory over Clemson, won the Heisman Trophy and starred in his first ever commercial alongside some pretty prominent NFL stars.
Yankees Capture AL East Crown with Win over Jays

The inevitable is now a reality: the New York Yankees are AL East Champions!. A season that started off with the Yankees winning at a historic pace that had many believe they would challenge the 1998 New York Yankees, soon saw its fair share of struggles as the Yankees spent a better part of the second half battling tough losses and injuries. New York watched its seemingly insurmountable 15 game lead over Toronto and Tampa Bay shrunk to as few as five games. Then on August 20, a disgusted manager Aaron Boone came to the podium after his Yankees got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, slammed the podium and promised better results. He got it.
The Worst Beats from Week 3 in the NFL Were Every Bettor's Worst Nightmare

Coming out of a week where nine games totaled fewer than 45 points, it felt like a down week for offenses overall, although some games surpassed that total. The week's highlight was the Buffalo Bills suffering their first loss of the season at the Miami Dolphins after failing to spike the ball in the game's final seconds. With the win, t.
