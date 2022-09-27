Read full article on original website
Related
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
What 61 homers means to Yankees’ Aaron Judge
TORONTO — Aaron Judge took some time to study up on Babe Ruth during the week that they were tied for second for most homers in a season by a Yankee. Ruth hit 60 in 1927, Judge hit No. 60 last Tuesday.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 61: Fox Sports wife jokes after her husband (Blue Jays coach) catches the ball
After a seven-game wait, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tie-breaking, two-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Michael Kay, John Sterling call Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run (VIDEOS)
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ club and American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You can see it here. “And the 3-2, drilled deep to left field! This could be...
Yankees: Roger Maris Jr. takes shot at Barry Bonds amid Aaron Judge’s record chase
The day finally came. On Wednesday night, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying him with Roger Maris for most in franchise history over a single season. That is also the American League record. With one more home run, Judge would get both records...
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees’ Aaron Judge a ‘bad boy,’ fierce rival says
The Yankees may have the right stuff to finally slay the Astros in the postseason and reach the World Series. Houston’s manager Dusty Baker believes the Yankees will have the best player on the field: Aaron Judge. “He’s a bad boy,” Baker told the “R2C2″ podcast with CC Sabathia...
FOX Sports
The wait on Aaron Judge is actually a treat
It doesn’t feel like it in the moment, on the warped timeline that takes over when everyone is anticipating MLB history, but this is a good thing. As home run-less at-bats turn into home run-less games for Aaron Judge, then into a stretch of dinger-free days long enough now for one writer to dare call it a drought, baseball should be smiling the longer this goes on.
As Aaron Judge looks to surpass Roger Maris, Nets’ Kyrie Irving roots for ‘clean’ Yankees slugger
NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions on controversial subjects -- and now that extends to Major League Baseball and its home run record, too. The Nets’ star grew up a Yankees fan is rooting for Aaron Judge as the slugger looks to surpass...
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minor Leaguer Batflips "Home Run," Completely Rounds Bases Before Realizing It Was a Flyout
There's nothing quite like the feeling of rounding the bases on a no-doubt home run, but what happens when there's a teeny tiny ounce of doubt? And what happens when that doubt results in a can-of-corn catch short of the wall?. For one confident minor leaguer who rounded basically all...
MLB・
Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Has Been His No. 1 Fan Since College
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow quickly became a very, very rich and popular man. Over the course of the last few years, the former LSU Tigers quarterback led the Louisiana State University to a College Football Playoff national championship game victory over Clemson, won the Heisman Trophy and starred in his first ever commercial alongside some pretty prominent NFL stars.
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Yankees Aaron Judge ties single-season AL record with 61st home run
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run on the season on Wednesday night, tying the longtime American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961. The big picture: Judge continues an electric season, batting .314 with 173 hits and 130 RBI to go with his home run total.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Balks, One At-Bat: Marlins Reliever Makes Ultra-Rare Baseball History
Every seasoned baseball fan knows what a balk is. There are numerous reasons a pitcher can be called for a balk, ranging from dropping the ball while on the mound to not coming set (when the pitcher brings the ball to the glove and briefly holds it in one spot).
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Yankees Capture AL East Crown with Win over Jays
The inevitable is now a reality: the New York Yankees are AL East Champions!. A season that started off with the Yankees winning at a historic pace that had many believe they would challenge the 1998 New York Yankees, soon saw its fair share of struggles as the Yankees spent a better part of the second half battling tough losses and injuries. New York watched its seemingly insurmountable 15 game lead over Toronto and Tampa Bay shrunk to as few as five games. Then on August 20, a disgusted manager Aaron Boone came to the podium after his Yankees got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, slammed the podium and promised better results. He got it.
The Worst Beats from Week 3 in the NFL Were Every Bettor's Worst Nightmare
Coming out of a week where nine games totaled fewer than 45 points, it felt like a down week for offenses overall, although some games surpassed that total. The week's highlight was the Buffalo Bills suffering their first loss of the season at the Miami Dolphins after failing to spike the ball in the game's final seconds. With the win, t.
NFL・
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0