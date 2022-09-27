ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill

The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021. Police officers were initially called to the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
ROCK HILL, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots

A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation. According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. They’ve identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC

