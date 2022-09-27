Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel Maven
WBTV
Sikh community speaks up after UNC Charlotte student handcuffed for article of faith
Ralph Hammond was less than 12 hours away from leading a Saturday morning workout when he was shot and killed in his neighborhood in Northeast Charlotte. Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Monday.
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill
The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021. Police officers were initially called to the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.
Parents call on local district to increase safety after student uses pepper spray in fight
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A student appeared to pull out pepper spray and spray it directly at other students during a fight at a Chester County middle school. Deputies said several students and staff members who were nearby needed medical attention. Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke to parents who...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
Eighth-grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Charlotte middle school, police say
CHARLOTTE — An eighth-grade student in Charlotte was arrested and is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at their middle school, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday. CMPD says a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School got a tip about a message on...
14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in east Charlotte, mom says
CHARLOTTE — A mother says her 14-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for the bus in east Charlotte. The mother told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura she was getting ready for work and watching her two other kids when the robbery happened early Monday morning. Now, she’s urging other parents to be vigilant.
WBTV
Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
WBTV
Eighth-grade student arrested after threat against Charlotte middle school posted to Instagram, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An eighth-grade student was arrested after making a threat against a Charlotte middle school, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the school resource officer at Southwest Middle School was alerted by school staff of a mass shooting threat on Instagram on Sept. 19. Officers said...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives still looking to identify people involved in several crimes over the summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hoping to identify people involved in multiple crimes that took place over the summer months. Police are still working to identify a man who robbed the Skill Games arcade off Valleydale Road in north Charlotte. Detective Rick Smith...
Lincoln County charter school employee charged; accused of stealing students’ medications
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at a Lincoln County charter school is accused of stealing medications belonging to two students, deputies said. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies said the employee worked at West Lake Preparatory Academy in Denver. Deputies said Holly Lynn Bare, 43, is accused of taking...
Murder suspect wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Davidson County attack
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro. While Davidson County […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots
A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
Romance scam unravels after man caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag of cash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is at the center of a romance scam that took $1.5 million from women who thought they were in love. It’s a scheme that stretched all the way to Africa and only unraveled after a man was caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag full of cash.
cn2.com
Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation. According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. They’ve identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
