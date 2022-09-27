Read full article on original website
Man killed in early morning car crash in East Huntingdon Township
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash in Westmoreland County early Wednesday. According to the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, 62-year-old James Shifko, from Hempfield Township, was driving south of Westec Drive in East Huntingdon Township just before 7 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency.
Crash closes portion of NB lanes on I-79 in Pa.
A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 79 in Cranberry Township.
977rocks.com
Two Flown To Hospital After Rt. 38 Crash
Two people were flown to a hospital following a crash Tuesday night on Route 38. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the accident happened near the dam in Oakland Township around 8:20 p.m. Details on the crash are sketchy, but there were two vehicles involved in the accident. Two...
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
beavercountyradio.com
Unknown Vehicle Causes Damage to New Beaver Yard
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported hit and run in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County at 12:12 AM on Tuesday Morning. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating it was determined that an unknown...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Man Not Injured in Single Vehicle Accident on Pa Turnpike in Big Beaver
(Big Beaver, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 11:30 PM Sunday night along the Pa Turnpike at mile marker 13.1 in Big Beaver. Troopers reported upon arriving and investigating that it was learned that a...
cranberryeagle.com
Accident closes lanes on I-79 northbound
Lanes are currently closed on Route I-79 northbound between the Route 19 and Route 228 exits due to a motor vehicle accident. Butler County 911 operators said a tractor-trailer was involved in a collision. One lane is currently open and traffic is being directed onto the shoulder of the road, according to dispatchers.
local21news.com
Two dead, one injured following crash involving commercial truck in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police say two people were killed and one injured following a crash in Lancaster County. According to police it happened on 222 in East Cocalico Township in the area of mile marker 43.2. Police say the crash involved two vehicles, a commercial truck...
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
wtae.com
Family of six forced out by fire in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A family of six was forced out of their home when a fire broke out in Clairton. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house on Chambers Street. The fire chief said the fire started in the attic and was likely electrical in...
Allegheny County fire marshal provides update on investigation of Plum house explosion
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the scene of an explosion that destroyed a Plum family’s home just over five months ago, which will allow it to be cleaned up. Chief Matt Brown, the county’s fire marshal and chief of emergency services, provided a brief update...
wtae.com
Escaping Kennywood: How one person describes being at the park during Saturday's shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Katherine Shaw and her son wanted to end their Saturday night at Kennywood Park by going through a haunted house. The family went inside looking for a scare, not knowing the real nightmare was outside. As police swarmed Kennywood in West Mifflin, Shaw and her...
Police Cruisers 'Engulfed In Flames' At Training Academy In Pennsylvania
Three police cruisers we're burned in a parking lot directly adjacent to a Police Training Academy in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 28, authorities say. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Pittsburgh Police were called to the vehicle fire in Zone 1 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
wtae.com
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
wtae.com
Suspect in catalytic converter thefts around Allegheny County arrested in Philadelphia
Police in Philadelphia arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters in the Pittsburgh area. Bethel Park police said a joint investigation alongside police in Ross Township identified 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. as a suspect. Wallace was arrested last week and faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments...
Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
wtae.com
Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
Police investigate possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County
WASHNGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials are investigating a possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County. Fayette County 911 told Channel 11 that units responded to the 100 block of Perry Avenue in Washington Township around 2:25 p.m. Neighbors told Channel 11 that the people in one of the houses...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Early Morning Fire In Mercer Co.
The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company were among multiple crews called out to fight a house fire in Mercer County early Tuesday morning. The department says they were dispatched to a house fire in Springfield Township just after 1 a.m. The fire reportedly started in a garage and then spread...
