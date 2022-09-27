ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Comments / 4

977rocks.com

Two Flown To Hospital After Rt. 38 Crash

Two people were flown to a hospital following a crash Tuesday night on Route 38. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the accident happened near the dam in Oakland Township around 8:20 p.m. Details on the crash are sketchy, but there were two vehicles involved in the accident. Two...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
MERCER, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Cranberry Township, PA
Traffic
City
Cranberry Township, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Unknown Vehicle Causes Damage to New Beaver Yard

(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported hit and run in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County at 12:12 AM on Tuesday Morning. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating it was determined that an unknown...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Accident closes lanes on I-79 northbound

Lanes are currently closed on Route I-79 northbound between the Route 19 and Route 228 exits due to a motor vehicle accident. Butler County 911 operators said a tractor-trailer was involved in a collision. One lane is currently open and traffic is being directed onto the shoulder of the road, according to dispatchers.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Family of six forced out by fire in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A family of six was forced out of their home when a fire broke out in Clairton. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house on Chambers Street. The fire chief said the fire started in the attic and was likely electrical in...
CLAIRTON, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Early Morning Fire In Mercer Co.

The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company were among multiple crews called out to fight a house fire in Mercer County early Tuesday morning. The department says they were dispatched to a house fire in Springfield Township just after 1 a.m. The fire reportedly started in a garage and then spread...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

