Audit shows thousands still waiting for home repair or rebuild after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence

Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency as Hurricane Ian remnants approach North Carolina
In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state, Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency – thru Executive order 270 - to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.
Local Red Cross ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The local Red Cross chapter is ready to respond if Hurricane Ian makes an impact on eastern North Carolina. Executive Director of the Red Cross Cape Fear Chapter James Jarvis said they taken the first steps toward readiness if they’re needed. “We’ve already pre-positioned a number of assets, both...
Are you prepared for Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian is expected to make a direct hit on Florida, and late this week the storm will impact eastern North Carolina. Meteorologist Olivia Cahill with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said when it gets to ENC, Ian is expected to include high winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of coastal flooding, river flooding and an isolated tornado.
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
Gov. Cooper proclaims this North Carolina Clean Energy Week
Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed this week North Carolina Clean Energy Week to highlight the work the state is doing to advance clean energy, and leading the way in creating clean energy jobs to combat climate change. Cooper said several recent executive orders support the state climate goals, include one...
ENC to feel Hurricane Ian's impacts late week -- heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes possible
Hurricane Ian, the fifth hurricane of the Atlantic season, is expected to rapidly intensify, and is expected to make landfall in Florida by midday Thursday. It’s also expected to impact eastern North Carolina. Meteorologist Olivia Cahill with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said the storm is expected...
NC gas prices continue to fall, under $3 per gallon in some places
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.92 per gallon Monday and the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon. Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have dipped 2.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging around $3.31 a gallon on Monday. GasBuddy's...
