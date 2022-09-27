ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review

What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
HOLAUSA

Billboard Latin America Music Awards: Who are the hosts?

The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get...
NME

Paramore announce new album ‘This Is Why’ and share title track

Have announced details of their long-awaited sixth album – it’s called ‘This Is Why’ and you can watch the video for its title track below. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ will come out on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic, with the band returning to the stage this weekend (October 2) to begin a run of intimate North American gigs.
Variety

Jenni Rivera’s Children Reveal Details on New Posthumous Music: ‘It’s Like She’s Putting Everything Together’

Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9. Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27. Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed...
The FADER

Weyes Blood shares surreal and theatrical “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” video

Earlier this month Weyes Blood returned with her excellent new single "It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody." The song marks the impending arrival of Natalie Mering's new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow with The FADER's Raphael Helfand describing it as a song that "expands on the grandeur of her previous project, giving her towering voice an even more splendid platform."
Pitchfork

Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s

We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
A.V. Club

ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus’ Pophouse buys up most of the rights to Avicii’s catalog

Producer and DJ Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, died in 2018, and the majority of his catalog and publishing rights have just been sold off to Pophouse Entertainment—a licensing company co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. That comes from Billboard, which says that Pophouse is actually planning to do stuff with Avicii’s music rather than sit on it and let it make money for them.
Variety

Music Industry Moves: British Composer Max Richter Signs With WME in All Areas

WME has signed British composer Max Richter in all areas, expanding its previous representation of film and television composition.  Richter has written scores for more than 30 features, including James Gray’s sci-fi opus “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt, “Mary Queen of Scots,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, the Oscar-nominated “Werk ohne Autor” and “Wadjda.” On television, his compositions have been used in “The Leftovers,” “Black Mirror,” the BBC series “Taboo” (for which he received an Emmy nomination), and the Italian series “My Brilliant Friend.” It also has been used by multiple major ballet companies across the globe. This year sees a further collaboration with British choreographer Wayne McGregor based on Margaret...
