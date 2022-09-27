Read full article on original website
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
‘The Voice’ contestant sings Shawn Mendes while Camila Cabello listens on
Way to make an impression. As a part of his audition, Tanner Howe performed a Shawn Mendes song in the blind audition in “The Voice.” He replicated Mendes’ voice and prompted an immediate response from Camila Cabello. RELATED: Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello shared a sweet...
Billboard Latin America Music Awards: Who are the hosts?
The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get...
NME
Paramore announce new album ‘This Is Why’ and share title track
Have announced details of their long-awaited sixth album – it’s called ‘This Is Why’ and you can watch the video for its title track below. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ will come out on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic, with the band returning to the stage this weekend (October 2) to begin a run of intimate North American gigs.
Jenni Rivera’s Children Reveal Details on New Posthumous Music: ‘It’s Like She’s Putting Everything Together’
Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9. Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27. Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed...
The Tallest Man on Earth Shares New Hank Williams Cover, Announces New Covers Album ‘Too Late for Edelweiss’
Swedish standout songwriter and performer, The Tallest Man on Earth, has announced an upcoming covers album, Too Late for Edelweiss, set to drop on September 23 on ANTI-. It’s his first release since the 2019 LP, I Love You. Itʼs A Fever Dream. To celebrate the news, the...
George Harrison Said Delaney and Bonnie and Indian Sitar Music Influenced His Slide Guitar Style
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’
“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
Karin Park shares brooding new single Tokyo By Night
'Scandinvaian Nico' Karin Park will release her new solo album Private Collection in October
The FADER
Weyes Blood shares surreal and theatrical “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” video
Earlier this month Weyes Blood returned with her excellent new single "It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody." The song marks the impending arrival of Natalie Mering's new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow with The FADER's Raphael Helfand describing it as a song that "expands on the grandeur of her previous project, giving her towering voice an even more splendid platform."
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Music Fans Are Raving About the Miami Boys Choir on TikTok — Who Are They Exactly?
You never quite know what the next viral sensation will be on TikTok. Some days, you'll see people making ill-advised cooking choices by marinating chicken breasts in NyQuil. Other days, you'll see music enthusiasts dissecting and praising performances from a choir group composed of young Jewish boys. Luckily, we have...
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
A.V. Club
ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus’ Pophouse buys up most of the rights to Avicii’s catalog
Producer and DJ Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, died in 2018, and the majority of his catalog and publishing rights have just been sold off to Pophouse Entertainment—a licensing company co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. That comes from Billboard, which says that Pophouse is actually planning to do stuff with Avicii’s music rather than sit on it and let it make money for them.
Music Industry Moves: British Composer Max Richter Signs With WME in All Areas
WME has signed British composer Max Richter in all areas, expanding its previous representation of film and television composition. Richter has written scores for more than 30 features, including James Gray’s sci-fi opus “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt, “Mary Queen of Scots,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, the Oscar-nominated “Werk ohne Autor” and “Wadjda.” On television, his compositions have been used in “The Leftovers,” “Black Mirror,” the BBC series “Taboo” (for which he received an Emmy nomination), and the Italian series “My Brilliant Friend.” It also has been used by multiple major ballet companies across the globe. This year sees a further collaboration with British choreographer Wayne McGregor based on Margaret...
