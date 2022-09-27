Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 700 block East Market Street, Warsaw. Guy B. Ambrose reported the theft of a vehicle. 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9300 block South SR 15, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of a...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
Two Arrested After Drugs Found In Stolen Vehicle
WARSAW — Two people from Warsaw were arrested after officers found illegal drugs in a stolen vehicle. Cassie Leigh Santamaria, 31, 917 E. Fort Wayne St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Theft, Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after officers allegedly found a stolen trailer and illegal drugs at her home. Breanne Catherine Bolt, 31, 2504 West Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Chester Zorn — PENDING
Chester Zorn, 95, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Akron Man Sentenced In Theft Of Vehicles
WARSAW — An Akron man will serve three years in prison after stealing two vehicles and resisting arrest. In the first case, Derek J. Flenner, 29, 14484 E. 100S, Akron, was charged with auto theft, a level 6 felony. He was also charged with auto theft, a level 6 felony; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case. In a third case, Flenner was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor. An additional driving while suspended prior charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
BMV Announces Nappanee Branch Closure
NAPPANEE — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles issued a Sept. 22 press release in which Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced his approval of the proposal to close the Nappanee branch. The last day of operation for the Nappanee branch will be Oct. 28. According to the press release, the...
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
Landlord Has Racked Up Nearly $40K In Fines, Demo Costs In Warsaw
WARSAW — Ralph Fitch is on the verge of no longer having any rental properties in the city of Warsaw. The Larwill man has been a frequent flyer with the Warsaw Code Enforcement office over the years over numerous dilapidated rental properties including ones on Market Street and Winona Avenue that had to be demolished by the city.
Marilyn Cole — PENDING
Marilyn Cole, 92, formerly of the Chicago area and Winona Lake, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Syracuse Man Arrested After Stealing, Spray Painting Vehicle
NAPPANEE — A Syracuse man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and spray painting it on two different occasions. Jeremy N. Archer, 32, 14288 CR 50, Syracuse, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On March 22, 2021, a Nappanee Police officer investigated a report of...
Section of Jefferson Boulevard closed September 28
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A section of East Jefferson Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday for water main installations, according to the City of Mishawaka. Jefferson will be closed to traffic between North Cedar Street and South Byrkit Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents who live in this area...
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
Alice Balmer — PENDING
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of Akron and Rochester, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. The arrangements are currently pending with Hartzler Funeral Services.
