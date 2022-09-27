Jack Harlow Flying First Class to 30 Rock to Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show’

Jack Harlow is headed back to 30 Rock for a special gig: Co-hosting The Tonight Show .

Harlow will help Jimmy Fallon helm the late-night institution next Thursday, Oct. 6. Harlow’s duties so far will include delivering the opening monologue with Fallon, co-interviewing guest Dwyane Wade, and introducing musical guests Quavo and Takeoff.

Harlow has appeared on The Tonight Show a handful of times. Back in December 2020, he shared a performance of two songs — “Rendezvous” and “Way Out” — from his debut album, That’s What They All Say . This past May, he stopped by again for a game of “Virtual Reality Pictionary,” as well as a performance of his hit single, “First Glass.”

The night after he co-hosts The Tonight Show , Harlow will headline the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as he continues his North American tour in support of his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You . The run will continue over the next few weeks, wrapping on Oct. 16 in Atlanta.

Harlow dropped Come Home the Kids Miss You back in May. In an interview with Rolling Stone a few months before the album arrived, Harlow spoke about his ambitions to cement his place as a generation-defining artist, saying, “I want to be the face of my shit, like the face of my generation, for these next 10 years. We need more people in my generation that are trying to be the best, and you can’t do that with just ear candy, vibe records. You got to come out swinging sometimes… My new shit is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muh’fuckers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation. You can’t do that with nonchalant, like, ‘Eeey, I got the bitches,’ in clever ways over and over again. I got to dig deeper this time.”

Fallon, for his part, is set to welcome a stacked fall lineup of big musical performances by Arctic Monkeys, Camila Cabello, Modern English, Zedd & Maren Morris and Charlie Puth alongside special appearances by Pierce Brosnan, Robert De Niro, Lea Michele and Dwayne Johnson.