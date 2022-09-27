Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have addressed the elephant in the room surrounding Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3.On Tuesday (27 September), it was revealed that Jackman would reprise the role in a new film set to be released in 2024.Both Reynolds and Jackman announced the news in a Twitter video, which led to excitement among fans of both characters.Many, including director James Mangold, questioned how Wolverine could return despite being killed off in 2017 film Logan. Addressing these queries, Reynolds and Jackman shared a new video on Wednesday (28 September), captioning it: “Quick explainer video that tackles… 1) Timeline...
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
Marvel Studios broke the internet Tuesday by revealing the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in spectacular fashion. Jackman joined Ryan Reynolds in a video announcement shot by Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, which was then shared on Reynolds' social media accounts Tuesday afternoon, lighting the internet ablaze shortly thereafter. While virtually the entire internet didn't know about Jackman's return until Tuesday, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld got a heads up.
Hugh Jackman will reportedly reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The news comes as a surprise for many fans since the actor had said he was done with the character after 2017's Logan. The announcement that Jackman is returning as the superhero came via actor Ryan...
Marvel Comics has revealed the answer to a long-standing question in the Marvel universe: where did Wolverine's mask come from? How many people were actually asking that question is unclear. Regardless, the first two issues of the relaunched X-Men Legends series provide the answer. The issues take place between Wolverine's first appearance in the pages of The Incredible Hulk and his joining the all-new, all-different X-Men team in Giant-Size X-Men #1. Wolverine had two different masks in those appearances, and X-Men Legends offers an explanation for the change, and for why Wolverine seemed so eager to ditch his old job and take Professor X up on his offer in Giant-Size X-Men #1.
Ryan Reynolds announced plans for Deadpool 3 on Tuesday, and fans can hardly contain themselves. In a video posted by Reynolds' personal social media channels, he revealed that the next installment of his irreverent superhero franchise will premiere on Sept. 6, 2024. More surprisingly, he revealed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
