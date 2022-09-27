Marvel Comics has revealed the answer to a long-standing question in the Marvel universe: where did Wolverine's mask come from? How many people were actually asking that question is unclear. Regardless, the first two issues of the relaunched X-Men Legends series provide the answer. The issues take place between Wolverine's first appearance in the pages of The Incredible Hulk and his joining the all-new, all-different X-Men team in Giant-Size X-Men #1. Wolverine had two different masks in those appearances, and X-Men Legends offers an explanation for the change, and for why Wolverine seemed so eager to ditch his old job and take Professor X up on his offer in Giant-Size X-Men #1.

