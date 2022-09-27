'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Snubs Wendy Williams, Takes Job At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show

@TEEJMERCER/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

From one talk show to another: Norman Baker , who was a longtime producer at The Wendy Williams Show , is now working on Sherri Shepherd 's new series, Radar reported.

TV editor TeeJ Mercer shared more details about Baker's whereabouts in an Instagram post, writing, "For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow."

In June, Williams' show ended, but she was not asked to be in the audience . (The TV host had been having health issues the past few years, and as a result, several other celebrities filled in for her.)

"I actually don't know what the process was. There were internal talks about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it. But those are decisions [that] are made above us," Baker said of the finale. "I wasn't really involved in those talks, so I don't really know exactly how that happened."

Baker isn't the only one to jump ship, as Williams' former executive producer Suzanne Bass is now a co-executive producer of Sherri .

When it was announced that Shepherd would be taking Williams' time slot, the former still sent well-wishes to the New Jersey native.

"I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show and that's OK ," Shepherd said. "You know, I understand. I'm not mad at Wendy."

"She's going through a lot," Shepherd added. "I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now. I'm truly concerned for her because I don't feel like there's anybody over there protecting her."

Meanwhile, as OK! previously reported, Williams entered a facility as of late to get the help she needs.

"I can tell you that she's getting much better. She's gotten much better and she's stronger," the source spilled. "She's more understandable and intelligible than she was."

"She is still at the facility," the source added. "She has not left, but she is doing very well."

Williams' publicist Shawn Zanotti also revealed the news in a statement.

"Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast," he said. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time ."