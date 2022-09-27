ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaica, VA

WSET

Weather forces most Football Friday games to Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the effects of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Central and South Virginia late Friday and running through the weekend, a majority of high school football teams have moved their games to Thursday night, to beat any potential problems associated with the weather. ABC-13 will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Why has Brennan Armstrong been struggling and what has to change for Virginia to be successful this season?

After an encouraging 2020 campaign, and a top tier 2021 season, Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong has taken a major step back in 2022. Of course, some of the situation is out of his control. The offensive line has regressed from one of the top units in the conference to one of the worst. Armstrong has also been introduced to an entirely different system than what he was accustomed to for his first four years in the program. However, many of his intangibles that led to previous successes have simply disappeared.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
ROANOKE, VA
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
RICHMOND, VA
