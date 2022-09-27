After an encouraging 2020 campaign, and a top tier 2021 season, Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong has taken a major step back in 2022. Of course, some of the situation is out of his control. The offensive line has regressed from one of the top units in the conference to one of the worst. Armstrong has also been introduced to an entirely different system than what he was accustomed to for his first four years in the program. However, many of his intangibles that led to previous successes have simply disappeared.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO