WSET
Weather forces most Football Friday games to Thursday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the effects of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Central and South Virginia late Friday and running through the weekend, a majority of high school football teams have moved their games to Thursday night, to beat any potential problems associated with the weather. ABC-13 will...
streakingthelawn.com
Why has Brennan Armstrong been struggling and what has to change for Virginia to be successful this season?
After an encouraging 2020 campaign, and a top tier 2021 season, Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong has taken a major step back in 2022. Of course, some of the situation is out of his control. The offensive line has regressed from one of the top units in the conference to one of the worst. Armstrong has also been introduced to an entirely different system than what he was accustomed to for his first four years in the program. However, many of his intangibles that led to previous successes have simply disappeared.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
Augusta Free Press
The best CFB team in Virginia, according to the ESPN FPI: James Madison
The top-rated football program in Virginia, per the ESPN Football Power Index, isn’t either of the ACC schools, UVA or Virginia Tech. It’s James Madison, which sits at 65 in the FPI after the Dukes’ 32-28 win at Appalachian State on Saturday. The FPI projects JMU (3-0)...
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
wfirnews.com
State Delegate gives details on project to bring outdoorsmen to Botetourt
After the unveiling of a Botetourt legend’s historic marker, one of Virginia’s State Delegates spoke about putting money into the County to get more out of one of its unused railroad beds. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
