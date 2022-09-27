Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent State
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
QSR magazine
The Human Bean Opens in Kent, Ohio
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1713 East Main Street in Kent beginning on Saturday, October 15. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side News & Notes
DOWNTOWN AKRON — As City of Akron officials work to reinvent the use of the empty section of the decommissioned Innerbelt, one idea that has been brought up during engagement sessions with former residents and others is to turn the area into a park. On Oct. 1 from noon...
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
She ‘ruled the roost’: Cleveland zoo lion euthanized
An 18-year-old female African lion named Nala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been euthanized due to her deteriorating health, the zoo announced Thursday on its Facebook page.
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
Missing Adult Alert issued for Bay Village man: What authorities are saying
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — The Bay Village Police Department is asking for the public's help after issuing a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a Cuyahoga County man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities say...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
When is trick-or-treat night in Akron? City reveals 2022 Halloween plans, including free movie screenings like 'Hocus Pocus'
AKRON, Ohio — Halloween is right around the corner, and the city of Akron is preparing for the spooky season by hosting a variety of events throughout the month of October -- including a special screening of Hocus Pocus. Here are the highlights…. TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT. First up, the city...
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Pet Suites for dogs and cats opens in Westlake
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Whenever a pet lover walks into any type of facility with animals in it -- the veterinarian’s office, pet shelters, pet boarding facilities -- the first impression often involves some odors that no one enjoys. But that is not the case at the Pet Suites boarding...
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Many pet owners can no longer afford their pets, local humane officers say
Inflation and the rising cost of living is now impacting animal shelters because owners can no longer afford their pets.
northeastohioparent.com
Fall Fun Weekday Events in Northeast Ohio
Skip the weekend crowds and give your little one some extra space to explore a pumpkin patch, pick apples, go on a hayride and more during these weekday fall events. Patterson Family Fun Fest. Your children will enjoy tons of slides, pedal tractor, push carts, tire swings, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin painting and much more! Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. -6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Patterson Fruit Farm, 8765 Mulberry Rd., Chesterland, pattersonfarm.com.
AdWeek
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
WKYC
Former Northeast Ohioans tell 3News how Hurricane Ian is affecting their lives in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian landed on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a cat. 4 hurricane. The storm surge has brought major flooding to coastal Florida cities like Fort Myers and Tampa, leaving devastation in its path. For one Strongsville native, now residing in Orlando, preparations have...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
