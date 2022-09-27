ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QSR magazine

The Human Bean Opens in Kent, Ohio

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1713 East Main Street in Kent beginning on Saturday, October 15. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
KENT, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

DOWNTOWN AKRON — As City of Akron officials work to reinvent the use of the empty section of the decommissioned Innerbelt, one idea that has been brought up during engagement sessions with former residents and others is to turn the area into a park. On Oct. 1 from noon...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Massage Info#Cbd Oil#Day Spa#Massage Therapist#Primal Healing#The Tranquility Lounge
Cleveland.com

Pet Suites for dogs and cats opens in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Whenever a pet lover walks into any type of facility with animals in it -- the veterinarian’s office, pet shelters, pet boarding facilities -- the first impression often involves some odors that no one enjoys. But that is not the case at the Pet Suites boarding...
WESTLAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Fall Fun Weekday Events in Northeast Ohio

Skip the weekend crowds and give your little one some extra space to explore a pumpkin patch, pick apples, go on a hayride and more during these weekday fall events. Patterson Family Fun Fest. Your children will enjoy tons of slides, pedal tractor, push carts, tire swings, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin painting and much more! Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. -6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Patterson Fruit Farm, 8765 Mulberry Rd., Chesterland, pattersonfarm.com.
CHESTERLAND, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy