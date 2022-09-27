ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after the third mammal death at the attraction in five months.

Officials at the Mirage Secret Garden and Habitat said an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin named K2 died Saturday.

The cause of death remains unclear, but officials told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the mammal had been receiving treatment for a respiratory illness.

They say Maverick, a 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin, died Sept. 2 following treatment for a lung infection while 13-year-old Bella died in April after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis.

According to the international organization Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums’ website, a bottlenose dolphin’s life expectancy is about 28 to 29 years.

Mirage interim President Franz Kallao said officials were working closely with veterinary and pathology experts to determine the cause of death for K2, who was born at the Secret Garden.

“We are also working with additional outside veterinary, water quality, behavioral, animal welfare, and environmental experts to help us conduct a thorough review and inspection of both the animals and the facility,” Kallao added.

In February 2019, four remaining bottlenose dolphins at a Phoenix-area aquatic facility were moved to a new home in the Caribbean after four deaths at Dolphinaris Arizona since its 2016 opening.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas

As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.) But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Las Vegas Strip#Bottlenose Dolphins#The Las Vegas Strip#Habitat#Mirage#Dolphinaris
antiMUSIC

Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters

Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy