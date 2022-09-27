ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Dawan Ferguson sentenced to life in prison for murder of his 9-year-old son

 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Dawan Ferguson has been sentenced to life without parole. The St. Louis County father has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his disabled nine-year-old son Christian.

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell told KMOX

"In his reincarnation he will be locked up again. He's not getting out, he will never see the light of day," Bell said. "Given consecutive life sentences, not only in this case but in the sexual assault case where he molested his stepdaughter."

Bell said the boy's mother Theda came to him when he was elected and asked that prosecutors and investigators take a fresh look at her son's case.

Bell said the verdict and sentencing proves Theda was right all along about the defendent.

KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

