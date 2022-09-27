ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move over, Two Chicks: HGTV greenlights Mike Epps' show set in Indianapolis

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

It's official: Mike Epps' efforts to build back his childhood street will chronicled on HGTV .

HGTV announced Tuesday that comedian and Indianapolis native Mike Epps will star in a new three-episode series, "Buying Back the Block."

The show will follow Epps, along with his wife Kyra and their construction team, as they remodel homes on his childhood block in Indianapolis, including his grandmother's house. Epps grew up near the intersection of 21st Street and Carrollton Avenue, according to previous IndyStar reporting .

The Epps have already remodeled an old firehouse into a home for their family. In their home renovations, Mike and Kyra will focus on keeping the charm while adding amenities "to create affordable and beautiful places for families to buy or rent," a news release from HGTV said.

“Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community," Mike said in the news release. "Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come.”

In addition to remodeling, the show will focus on the importance of family and community.

“Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the ‘70s,” Kyra Epps said in the release. “Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history."

"Buying Back the Block" will air in summer 2023. But it's not the only Indianapolis HGTV show: "Good Bones," which stars mother-daughter team Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk , is in its seventh season. The duo, also known as Two Chicks and a Hammer, flips houses in neighborhoods surrounding downtown Indianapolis, including Bates-Hendricks and Fountain Square.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Move over, Two Chicks: HGTV greenlights Mike Epps' show set in Indianapolis

Da-Ra'e Morris
23h ago

Hi I live in Indianapolis, and I absolutely love working on houses. my dream is to one day own and renovate my own home. In the mean time, CAN I PLEASE COME OUT AND HELP. IF ITS JUST HAULING THE TRASH OUT THE BUILDINGS. THAT IS GOOD ENOUGH FOR ME. THANK YOU

