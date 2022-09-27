LIVE: Brevard emergency officials offer live update on Hurricane Ian
Brevard County emergency officials offer live update on Hurricane Ian's aftermath at 1:30 p.m. today.
Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com . Twitter: @ByRobLanders
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: LIVE: Brevard emergency officials offer live update on Hurricane Ian
