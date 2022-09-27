Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
ABCCM receives $750,000 grant to implement veterans suicide prevention across all North Carolina counties
Press release from Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry:. ABCCM’s Veterans Services of the Carolinas is the recipient of a $750,000 grant to facilitate a program of suicide prevention for veterans in all 100 North Carolina counties. The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) provides resources toward community-based suicide prevention efforts for veterans and their families. The grant program enables implementation of a public health approach with an emphasis on evidence-based clinical strategies. ABCCM was one of 82 organizations nationwide to receive this new community based VA initiative. This program is expected to begin implementation October 1.
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Regional councils
At first glance, programs like Mountain Mobility, the Clean Vehicles Coalition, French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization and Buncombe County Council on Aging seem to have little in common beyond their geographical location. However, these are only four of the more than 199 programs currently administered in Western North Carolina...
Mountain Xpress
Local voice-over artists find success in a challenging industry
For years, Asheville resident Michael Capra thought a career in voice-over acting was wholly impossible. Growing up in northern New Jersey in the 1980s, he quickly took an interest in the various audio work that he heard on TV and in commercials but noticed that one man seemed to get all the work: Donald Sutherland. To solve what was then life’s biggest mystery, the preteen Capra turned to the one person in his life who had all the answers: his mother.
Mountain Xpress
From CPP: Broadband boost planned for 1,000 Buncombe County homes
By Shelby Harris, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. The night before Sally Weldon learned her Buncombe County home would soon receive access to high-speed internet, she and her husband watched a small loading icon ceaselessly spin on their TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Land of Sky Regional Council Board of Delegates meets Sept. 28
Land of Sky Regional Council Board of Delegates will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28 at 12:30 pm either in-person at the Land of Sky Regional Council office or remote via zoom. Attached is the board meeting packet with the minutes. The board meeting will feature presentations about Greater Asheville Regional...
Mountain Xpress
Beer Scout: Whaley Farm Brewery opens in Old Fort
Despite still being dry, Old Fort is suddenly a two-brewery town. Hillman Beer became the McDowell County town’s pioneer brewing establishment in 2020, following the passage of N.C. Senate Bill 290, which permits beer, wine and cider to be served on the premises where they are made, “regardless of the results of any local malt beverage election.” Two years later, Whaley Farm Brewery has doubled the town’s local beer options.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
Mountain Xpress
City Council action agenda from 9-27-22 meeting
The action agenda is intended to provide the reader with an overview of the council meeting and any decisions that were made. For detailed information on this meeting, please either view the video of the meeting or the minutes of the meeting – both which can be found at http://www.ashevillenc.gov/council/meeting_materials.htm. This agenda does not provide action on ceremonial or non-substantive matters. THIS ACTION AGENDA IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY. Authority to carry out actions related to any council decision should be obtained through normal departmental procedure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
WNC Career expo to feature jobs paying $19 or more per hour, various shifts, work from home options
Press release from Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce:. (FLETCHER, N.C.) – With dozens of participating employers working to fill thousands of available jobs combined, the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board urge area career seekers to attend the WNC Career Expo. Western North...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: It’s a plant-based party at Asheville VeganFest
Editor’s note: Several events planned for this weekend have been rescheduled due to heavy anticipated rain from Hurricane Ian. Xpress will continue to update this page as additional information comes in. Whether you’re a vegan, a part-time vegan or someone curious about the lifestyle, the seventh annual Asheville VeganFest...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Berthiaume is a dedicated problem solver
Safe, quality housing is not a nice-to-have for a few Ashevilleans, but is a necessity for all of us. The rising cost of housing is preventing local individuals and families from calling the city of Asheville home. We need to ensure that those providing housing options and services to others are doing so in a manner that is considerate and inclusive and that they are working toward finding affordable solutions that address this critical problem.
Mountain Xpress
Mayoral and City Council candidate forum Oct. 17
On Monday, October 17 from 5:30-7pm, the Asheville Downtown Association will host a Candidate Forum for candidate running for Mayor and City Council. The forum will be held in The Century Room at Pack’s Tavern on Spruce Street. The format will be roundtable discussions. We’ve gotten good feedback from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Music Video Asheville returns with first in-person event in three years
It’s been three years since organizers of the Music Video Asheville Awards rolled out the red carpet, and they are more than ready to return to action with this year’s festivities at Salvage Station. The annual event showcasing collaborations between filmmakers and musicians was last held with an...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Police investigating pedestrian fatality
The Asheville Police Department is investigating a fatality collision in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the McDowell Street bridge last Thursday night. Megan Perry (05/01/1990) was walking in the roadway near the 560 block of McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on September 22 when she was struck by a vehicle. Perry was transported to Mission and succumbed to her injuries on the afternoon of September 28; next of kin have been notified.
Comments / 0