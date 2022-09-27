Read full article on original website
Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here’s what he wants to use them for ￼
Elon Musk’s Tesla is ready to expand from fleets of electric cars to legions of humanoid robots. The Texas-based company is looking to deploy thousands of robots, called Tesla Bot or Optimus, in its factories and elsewhere, Reuters reported. Several job listings on Tesla’s website dedicated to the “humanoid...
Elon Musk Says the Optimus, Tesla's Human-Like Robot, Will Premiere on September 30 Amid Investor Hesitancy
Engineers are racing to unveil Tesla's latest big promise under a tight deadline: a dynamic, human-like robot.
Elon Musk Wants to Build 'Ecological Paradise' With 'Retro-Futuristic Boats'
Elon Musk is a disruptor, sometimes playing troublemaker just to provoke change. With his SpaceX company he relaunched the effort to conquer space. This effort cemented the idea that living on Mars was no longer just a dream but an achievable possibility. And as chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) ,...
Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions
Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
electrek.co
Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter
Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter as it pushes for a new all-time delivery record. Over the last few years, large fleet operators, like rental car companies and car subscription services, have started to invest heavily in electrifying their fleets. This means large orders of new electric vehicles when electric vehicles are already seeing overwhelming demand and significant supply constraints.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Fremont Factory To Get New Tent, Line Upgrades, Battery Equipment
According to recent filings, Tesla is getting another tent at its Fremont factory. However, it won't be used for vehicle production. The filings also point to assembly line upgrades for the Model S and Model X, as well as an update related to battery production. Ever since Tesla CEO Elon...
Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs.
FOXBusiness
Hertz to order 175K electric vehicles from General Motors through 2027
Rental car giant Hertz agreed to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The deal with GM comes as Hertz is looking to create the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. The company has set a goal to electrify one-quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024. As part of the deal, Hertz will buy Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop vehicles.
insideevs.com
Tesla Says Its Used Car Business Rivals Big Name Used Car Retailers
The demand for EVs has skyrocketed in the US, and it's primarily thanks to Tesla. Many prospective EV owners have likely considered a Tesla, but prices are high, and wait times are long. This is why many folks have taken to the pre-owned market to find a Tesla they can afford and take delivery of immediately. In fact, a Tesla executive claims the brand's used car division is much bigger than people may realize.
insideevs.com
Hertz Seeing "Very, Very Solid" Demand For Tesla EVs, CEO Reveals
Hertz has placed some massive electric vehicle orders over the past year. The rental car company has ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla, 65,000 from Polestar and, more recently, 175,000 from General Motors. The company already has Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Polestar 2 electric vehicles in its fleet,...
teslarati.com
General Motors’ electric vehicle commitment questioned by skeptics
General Motors’ past efforts to battle tougher fuel economy rules seem to be coming back to haunt the veteran automaker’s electric vehicle initiatives. Despite the pro-EV narrative presented by the company and executives such as CEO Mary Barra, skeptics of the automaker’s EV focus remain. GM recently...
The Verge
What to expect from Tesla’s AI Day event
Tesla’s AI Day event kicks off September 30th, during which the company is expected to highlight its ongoing efforts to develop its advanced driver-assist features that Elon Musk has promised will eventually lead to fully autonomous cars. But this year, Tesla’s cars and self-driving projects are likely to take...
TechCrunch
Our top 4 Tesla AI day predictions
AI Day is the luxury electric vehicle maker’s annual event to hype up its artificial intelligence capabilities across different business segments, with the ultimate goal of recruiting the brightest minds and engineers. Even without Tesla’s star head of AI Andrej Karpathy, who left the company in July, expect this...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) shares put on trading halt?
Australian infant milk formula manufacturing company intends to make announcement regarding new joint venture. Bubs shares are expected to commence normal trading on or before 30 September 2022. Infant milk formula manufacturer, Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) on Wednesday (28 September 2022) requested a trading halt amid a pending announcement. Bubs...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Who is Chief Metaverse Officer & Which companies are hiring one?
The traditional CEO position is being supplanted by more specialized leadership positions like the chief data officer or technology officer in the rapidly expanding data and artificial intelligence sector. The Metaverse has recently gained a lot of attention. While the idea is still in its infancy, major internet firms like Meta and Roblox have already started offering customers experiences in this digital reflection of reality.
US News and World Report
Artificial Intelligence Could Cut EV Charging Times in Half
Since the dawn of all-electric vehicles, on the top of the list of reasons not to buy one for many internal combustion diehards was the charging times. After all, why convert when filling up a gasoline engine takes 15 minutes at most, while most EVs take 30 minutes to an hour to completely charge. Now, thanks to the brilliant work of Erik Dufek and his colleagues at the Idaho National Laboratory, that excuse will be a tired one.
Carmakers Find Smart Solution To Pack Cars With More Tech
A patent protects intellectual property, whether it belongs to a business or a human being, from being manufactured by another company. A recent example is the Porsche GT RS' active rear wing with DRS, which gives it the upper hand over rival products. The situation is more convoluted when it comes to technology and connectivity.
Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean
TAMWORTH, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The auto industry's drive to a greener and cleaner future is a treacherous road for companies in its beleaguered supply chain. Only the strong and the shrewd may survive.
