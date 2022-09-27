ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Bullying prevention with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bullying can be hard to deal with, for children and parents alike. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some methods for bullying prevention.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Public Works Director off the job

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Works Director for the City of Huntington has been ‘relieved of his duties’, Mayor Steve Williams announced Thursday. In a press release Thursday, city officials thanked former director Jim Insco for his service. Williams has appointed Public Works General Superintendent Scott Poston...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boggs, WV
Cabell County, WV
Education
County
Cabell County, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Ona, WV
Cabell County, WV
Government
City
Washington, WV
City
Barboursville, WV
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Mingo County chef named among 2022 W.Va. chef ambassadors

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Tourism has selected nine local chefs from across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors, including a chef from a Mingo County restaurant. This new initiative is designed to promote local, Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Linus K12#Cabell Co#The Board Of Education#Llc#Milton Middle School#E T Advisor Services#Cabell County Schools
WTRF- 7News

West Virginians to hold vigil for 12-year-old who died in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Members of the Guyandotte community are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who died last Saturday. Christian Weaver had been swimming with friends where the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers meet. His body was pulled from the water after several hours of searching. Melanie Wray is organizing the vigil. She […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Senior care with Vendi Medical

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you get older, finding the right medical care for you becomes increasingly important. Skyler Tolman with Vendi Medical stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their services for seniors. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
SOUTH POINT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WSAZ

Neighbors hoping to learn fate of Milton floodwall project

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The delay of a floodwall project at the Mud River in Milton is leaving some neighbors wondering what their future holds. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took residents’ questions at Milton City Hall Tuesday and Wednesday. Construction was originally expected to begin in the...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia

Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Disaster Loans for those impacted by flooding in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some communities in Huntington are still picking up the pieces after flash flooding in May. Sharon Gadbois stopped by Frist Look at Four to talk bout disaster relief that is available for those who suffered damage during the flooding. You can call 1-800-659-2955 or click here...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Kanawha County DUI Checkpoint scheduled for Wednesday

SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will be conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Wednesday, September 28 near Saint Albans. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic checkpoint is scheduled...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy