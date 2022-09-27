Read full article on original website
Cabell County Board of Education sues travel company for canceled trip reimbursements
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Board of Education is suing a travel company it claims did not reimburse students for trips canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cabell County Schools says the lawsuit was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court against Eric A. Morrison and E.T. Advisor Services, LLC. The lawsuit alleges […]
WSAZ
Bullying prevention with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bullying can be hard to deal with, for children and parents alike. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some methods for bullying prevention.
WSAZ
Huntington Public Works Director off the job
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Works Director for the City of Huntington has been ‘relieved of his duties’, Mayor Steve Williams announced Thursday. In a press release Thursday, city officials thanked former director Jim Insco for his service. Williams has appointed Public Works General Superintendent Scott Poston...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Williamson Daily News
Mingo County chef named among 2022 W.Va. chef ambassadors
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Tourism has selected nine local chefs from across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors, including a chef from a Mingo County restaurant. This new initiative is designed to promote local, Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities...
WSAZ
Young Women LEAD Conference with Ashland Community and Technical College
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some young women in Ashland are getting a lesson in leadership and empowerment. Chrisha Spears with Ashland Community and Technical College stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming Young Women Lead Conference.
Ohio Better Business Bureau lists complaints against roofing company
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — A company in South Point, Ohio that was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers, has a long list of similar complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Ohio’s website. In recent months, most of the complaints against Shield Roofing and Construction have been the same — with […]
West Virginians to hold vigil for 12-year-old who died in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Members of the Guyandotte community are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who died last Saturday. Christian Weaver had been swimming with friends where the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers meet. His body was pulled from the water after several hours of searching. Melanie Wray is organizing the vigil. She […]
WSAZ
Senior care with Vendi Medical
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you get older, finding the right medical care for you becomes increasingly important. Skyler Tolman with Vendi Medical stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their services for seniors. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
etxview.com
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
Former Tri-State Airport Official Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Federal Funds
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced today to five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release with the first five months on home detention with electronic monitoring, for theft of federal funds. Hall was also ordered to pay $49,478.64 in restitution.
WSAZ
Neighbors hoping to learn fate of Milton floodwall project
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The delay of a floodwall project at the Mud River in Milton is leaving some neighbors wondering what their future holds. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took residents’ questions at Milton City Hall Tuesday and Wednesday. Construction was originally expected to begin in the...
WSAZ
St. Mary’s Medical Center to hold “navigating grief” courses
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone deals with loss of a loved one at some point in their lives, and navigating that grief can be tough. Rev. Greg Creasy, Director of Spiritual Care at St. Mary’s Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming grief courses.
WSAZ
Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia
Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
WSAZ
Disaster Loans for those impacted by flooding in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some communities in Huntington are still picking up the pieces after flash flooding in May. Sharon Gadbois stopped by Frist Look at Four to talk bout disaster relief that is available for those who suffered damage during the flooding. You can call 1-800-659-2955 or click here...
lootpress.com
Kanawha County DUI Checkpoint scheduled for Wednesday
SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will be conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Wednesday, September 28 near Saint Albans. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic checkpoint is scheduled...
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
