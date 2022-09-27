Read full article on original website
What should be making Dolphins’ Ross very happy. And another area where Tua leads the NFL
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:
Dolphins And Bills Fans Brawl in Parking Lot at Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins fans and Bills fans fought in the parking lot on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less
One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Ryan Fitzpatrick calls relationship between Tua Tagovailoa and Brian Flores 'difficult'
Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with Tua Tagovailoa for two seasons, explains the quarterback's growth under new coach Mike McDaniel after Brian Flores.
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
ESPN analysts get heated when comparing Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa
Going into the 2022 NFL season there were a lot of questions surrounding both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. However, they both have silenced their critics to start the year as they are the quarterbacks for the only two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, led by...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4
The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
Sean McDermott provides numbers Bills injury updates, post Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Now the list grows as...
Cincy Jungle
Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins filmed practicing at Bearcats’ Nippert Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are getting set to face off in a Thursday Night Football matchup at Paycor Stadium. It’s been a challenging week for the Dolphins, who’ve had to change their weekly schedule due to Hurricane Ian hitting Florida. The team actually flew into Cincinnati Wednesday morning and had to practice at Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Tagovailoa banged up as Dolphins face Bengals in short week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sore ahead of the Thursday night game at Cincinnati
Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel added to injury report
Ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins had listed seven players as questionable, but they’ve added another name. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is dealing with an illness that has left his game status in question for the Paycor Stadium clash. He missed time during the preseason when he had to have his appendix removed. It’s unclear what type of illness he’s dealing with.
profootballnetwork.com
Can the Miami Dolphins’ defense hold up against Joe Burrow?
Can the Miami Dolphins‘ defense hold up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals? After a long, hot game against the Bills on Sunday, does Miami’s defense have anything left in the tank? On the Week 4 edition of Football Insiders, Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris discuss if Miami’s D can help keep the team in the undefeated ranks.
Malik Bryant doubles down on Miami Hurricanes commitment after watching Saturday loss in person
Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant was one of several recruits in attendance during the Miami Hurricanes loss Saturday. His thoughts?
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) questionable for Week 4
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Waddle was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday and will carry the questionable tag into Thursday's clash with the Bengals. If he is active, our models expect him to see 9.2 targets against the Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) is also questionable.
The Bills make no excuses after coming up short vs. Dolphins
Sunday in Miami, the Buffalo Bills laid it all on the line, but came up short 21-19 vs. their divisional rivals in the Dolphins. The Bills dropped to a 2-1 record, but perhaps even more importantly saw a rash of injuries that left them depleted by the final whistle. While...
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna continues its reign & Armwood enters the rankings
It’s tough at times to think too much about high school football with Hurricane Ian barreling down on the Sunshine State’s west coast. The counties that are projected to take the brunt of it are Charlotte, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota counties with the Tampa Bay Area also seeing heavy rainfall and ...
Heat’s Spoelstra returns to address Butler’s desires, Lowry’s conditioning, Tucker’s exit
In his first extended media session since the end of last season, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday addressed Jimmy Butler’s preference not to play power forward, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, and how the team will move forward after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency. But first, after joining the team with training camp already under way at the Baha Mar resort, Spoelstra spoke of the ...
Miami Heat Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario
It’s an age-old question in NBA circles – is it better to build a contender, or buy one?. Some teams opt for the former route. They’ll meticulously draft players who fit the program they’re building, aiming to build a group that fits together and plays with chemistry. There’s merit in that approach.
