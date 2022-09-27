ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

NBC Sports

Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they'll pay you less

One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4

The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins filmed practicing at Bearcats' Nippert Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are getting set to face off in a Thursday Night Football matchup at Paycor Stadium. It’s been a challenging week for the Dolphins, who’ve had to change their weekly schedule due to Hurricane Ian hitting Florida. The team actually flew into Cincinnati Wednesday morning and had to practice at Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel added to injury report

Ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins had listed seven players as questionable, but they’ve added another name. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is dealing with an illness that has left his game status in question for the Paycor Stadium clash. He missed time during the preseason when he had to have his appendix removed. It’s unclear what type of illness he’s dealing with.
profootballnetwork.com

Can the Miami Dolphins' defense hold up against Joe Burrow?

Can the Miami Dolphins‘ defense hold up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals? After a long, hot game against the Bills on Sunday, does Miami’s defense have anything left in the tank? On the Week 4 edition of Football Insiders, Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris discuss if Miami’s D can help keep the team in the undefeated ranks.
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) questionable for Week 4

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Waddle was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday and will carry the questionable tag into Thursday's clash with the Bengals. If he is active, our models expect him to see 9.2 targets against the Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) is also questionable.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat's Spoelstra returns to address Butler's desires, Lowry's conditioning, Tucker's exit

In his first extended media session since the end of last season, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday addressed Jimmy Butler’s preference not to play power forward, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, and how the team will move forward after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency. But first, after joining the team with training camp already under way at the Baha Mar resort, Spoelstra spoke of the ...
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario

It’s an age-old question in NBA circles – is it better to build a contender, or buy one?. Some teams opt for the former route. They’ll meticulously draft players who fit the program they’re building, aiming to build a group that fits together and plays with chemistry. There’s merit in that approach.
MIAMI, FL

