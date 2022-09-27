September 28, 2022 - Before the strongest Hurricane Ian winds arrived in St. Petersburg, the gusts were still enough to knock over the Wish Tree in the Dali Museum garden. Winds have uprooted the ficus tree several times since it was planted in 2011, but this time will be the last. The Wish Tree will be removed from the property at the request of insurers. A new Dali Dome for immersive experiences will take its place. The Catalyst will publish more details and a retrospective piece on the Wish Tree Saturday.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO