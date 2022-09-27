Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: 1, Dali Wish Tree: 0
Despite the best wishes of thousands of visitors, the Dali Museum’s Wish Tree fell for the last time Wednesday morning. The 35-foot ficus tree, which had been growing in the museum’s “Avant-Garden” since 2011, was a victim of Hurricane Ian’s outer bands, toppling onto its side with its claustrophobic root ball exposed to the elements.
A bigger picture: The Dali to create immersive dome experience
The Dali Museum had a hit with the immersive Van Gogh Alive exhibit. Visitors were delighted to encounter Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and other masterworks during the walk-through experience in 2020 and ’21. Temporary, touring exhibits like Van Gogh Alive provide The...
Strong winds push over the Dali Museum’s Wish Tree
September 28, 2022 - Before the strongest Hurricane Ian winds arrived in St. Petersburg, the gusts were still enough to knock over the Wish Tree in the Dali Museum garden. Winds have uprooted the ficus tree several times since it was planted in 2011, but this time will be the last. The Wish Tree will be removed from the property at the request of insurers. A new Dali Dome for immersive experiences will take its place. The Catalyst will publish more details and a retrospective piece on the Wish Tree Saturday.
St. Pete-Clearwater, Tampa airports to reopen Friday
September 29, 2022 - The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announced it will be reopening Friday, Sept. 30. The alert stated the airport did not experience significant damage at the terminal nor parking lots. Tampa International Airport will also resume operations Friday at 10 a.m.
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The St. Pete Catalyst is tracking the impact Hurricane Ian caused in Pinellas County. Please continue to revisit this story for updates as we will be including photos of storm-related damage. As Hurricane Ian swept through Fort Myers, causing irreversible damage as a Category 4 storm, much of Tampa Bay...
BayCare reaches agreement with Florida Blue
Clearwater-based BayCare Health System and Florida Blue have reached an agreement to keep all BayCare hospitals, doctors and services within the network just days before the current deal was set to expire. “We are very pleased to have this agreement behind us so that we can focus on what matters...
The latest updates on Hurricane Ian
The reporting on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian can be found here. Hurricane Ian, which currently stands as a Category 4 storm, has made landfall south of Fort Myers. “Florida is ready to respond. We have fleets of highwater vehicles, 42,000 linemen, 7,000 National Guardsmen and 179 aircraft prepared to help,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Local hospitals restrict surgeries, outpatient services
Tampa Bay hospitals are ceasing elective procedures and transporting existing patients as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this week. These are the following local hospitals that have announced changes to operations due to the storm:. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Bayfront Health St. Peterburg’s emergency department in Pinellas Park...
Neptune Flood activity surges from storm
After Hurricane Harvey, a devastating Category 4 storm that hit Texas and Louisiana in 2017, causing catastrophic flooding, Neptune Flood experienced a major increase in Houston as people swarmed to get flood insurance – and now the St. Petersburg-based insurer is seeing another surge with Hurricane Ian. Neptune Flood,...
Residents find refuge, camaraderie at hurricane shelter
Despite the heavy wind and rain outside the Lealman Exchange Wednesday, the scene inside the massive building’s concrete walls was decidedly serene. The 77,000 square-foot facility built to provide programming and services to unincorporated Lealman’s underserved community recently transformed into a shelter for those riding out Hurricane Ian. Despite the strong Category 4 storm expected to make landfall between Fort Myers and Sarasota County later Wednesday, its outer bands were already dumping rain and bringing wind gusts over 60 mph to St. Petersburg – just a few miles south of Lealman – as of noon.
County officials restrict access to barrier islands
September 27, 2022 - Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies began restricting access to local barrier islands at 7 a.m. Tuesday, ahead of Hurricane Ian. Only residents and citizens with legitimate business interests can travel in and out of coastal areas. According to a release, the restrictions will continue until the storm passes the county. Areas affected include Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Clearwater, Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, North Redington Beach, Reding Beach, Redington Shores, St. Pete Beach, Tierra Verde and Treasure Island. The following citizens can access barrier islands with a re-entry permit or photo identification and reasonable proof that they live or have legitimate business interests in the area: residents, property owners, business owners, business employees and contractors.
Mayor: Despite shifting track, remain vigilant
Despite forecasting models now predicting Hurricane Ian will come onshore in Sarasota County late Wednesday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging residents not to let their guard down. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Welch also relayed that he spoke with President Joe Biden and the director of the...
City officials urge residents to limit water usage
St. Petersburg city officials strongly advise residents to reduce unnecessary water consumption and avoid straining the wastewater system as Hurricane Ian approaches. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Public Works Administrator Claude Tankersley asked for the public’s help to mitigate some of the storm’s effects by avoiding washing clothes and dishes and watering lawns. However, he stressed that the city has no plans to completely shut off water and sewage services.
Sheriff announces funeral arrangements for deputy
September 27, 2022 - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that funeral arrangements for Deputy Michael Hartwick are set for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Hartwick was killed during a Sept. 22 hit-and-run incident while directing traffic at a construction site along I-275. Although the office announced the date and time, the location remains unclear. However, the release reminded members of the public that doors open at 10 a.m. and parking is limited. A special ceremony will occur following the service, including a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call and a fly-over. According to the release, no procession will follow the ceremony. For more information, and to leave messages for the family, visit the website here.
