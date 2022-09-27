Read full article on original website
‘Short the pound’ was the hot play for UK hedge funds, with some closely connected to the government. Up next: Investigation?
Hedge funds have reportedly made a fortune shorting the pound ahead of profligate tax cuts proposed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her head of the Treasury, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Just over 30 years after legendary investor George Soros became a billionaire by shorting the pound, hedge funds were...
alternativeswatch.com
Shundrawn Thomas launches social impact PE firm
Former Northern Trust Asset Management President and CEO Shundrawn Thomas has launched his own private investment firm, The Copia Group, with an eye on lower middle-market opportunities that drive scalability and social impact. He is joined by another industry veteran Anthony Hoye, the former director and senior credit officer in...
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
alternativeswatch.com
KKR: Endowment/foundation CIOs face portfolio construction quandary
Endowment and foundation managers allocated the most to venture capital, growth and high-beta public equities during the post-COVID market run-up, but now some of these execs are facing a “hangover effect” as their ability to reposition portfolios is being hampered by the slowdown in realizations in many of these investments, KKR’s Henry McVey said in a recently released report.
alternativeswatch.com
NM makes credit, PE commitments
The $37 billion New Mexico State Investment Council approved a private credit and a private equity investment at its Sept. 27 meeting. The moves come as one-year returns through July 31 dipped to 0.24%, according to investment performance reports shared during the meeting. For the calendar year through July, the overall portfolio is down 7.75%.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
This is the only asset investors can use as a recession hedge this year, Citi says
The U.S. dollar is the only sensible hedge in 2022, according to Citi. Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride this year, as soaring inflation and fears of a recession have continued to roil markets. With concerns lingering that the worst is yet to come for equities, investors are searching...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
China property shares, bonds slump as CIFI default report adds to sector woes
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Investors dumped shares and bonds of Chinese property developers on Wednesday, after a media report that CIFI Holdings (Group) Co had defaulted added to worries over the crisis-stricken real estate sector.
US News and World Report
U.S. Dollar Strength Creating 'Untenable' Situation That Risks Financial Crisis -Morgan Stanley
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The dollar index hit a new two-decade high Monday as the pound...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin says a US recession is inevitable - and the Fed needs to stick to its guns to reset inflation
The US will go into recession — it's just a question of when and how hard, Citadel's Ken Griffin warned. He urged the Fed to keep to its rate hikes so that high inflation doesn't drive a wage-price spiral. US stocks are holding up for now, but job losses...
alternativeswatch.com
Decarbonization specialist Ara Partners builds out investment team
Houston-based industrial decarbonization investment specialist Ara Partners has added to its portfolio management team with the hiring of Ari David in Boston and Manasi Desai in the Houston office. Both join as vice presidents and join the firm following Ara’s $1.1 billion close last year of its second decarbonization fund....
Meet the brightest investors and dealmakers under 35 from firms like Blackstone and Bridgewater navigating today's choppy markets.
Here is Insider's annual list of the top traders, analysts, investors, and bankers who are making waves on Wall Street. This year we profiled people from Pimco, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley, among many other firms.
kitco.com
The case for gold in a time of uncertainty
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian joined Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss precious metals markets, central bank gold buying, and investor demand. He also discusses the latest rumors about a BRIC currency, the Moscow Gold Exchange and outflows of the metal from west to east.
European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday, with the UK's blue-chip index reversing losses after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to cool a turmoil in markets stemming from the British government's fiscal plans.
New M&G CEO rules out break-up, sees opportunity in volatility
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Andrea Rossi, the investment veteran named as chief executive of M&G (MNG.L) on Thursday, has ruled out breaking up one of Britain's best-known fund management companies and expects growth despite turbulent markets and a cost-of-living crisis.
Bonds Have Had Their Worst First-Half Performance Since George Washington Was President, Vanguard Says
The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (unhedged), which measures the state of the world's bond markets, is down about 21% from a year ago. To put this into perspective, a rout like this has not affected global fixed income investors since official data collection started in 1990. Even the 10%...
