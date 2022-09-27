ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

alternativeswatch.com

Shundrawn Thomas launches social impact PE firm

Former Northern Trust Asset Management President and CEO Shundrawn Thomas has launched his own private investment firm, The Copia Group, with an eye on lower middle-market opportunities that drive scalability and social impact. He is joined by another industry veteran Anthony Hoye, the former director and senior credit officer in...
BUSINESS
alternativeswatch.com

KKR: Endowment/foundation CIOs face portfolio construction quandary

Endowment and foundation managers allocated the most to venture capital, growth and high-beta public equities during the post-COVID market run-up, but now some of these execs are facing a “hangover effect” as their ability to reposition portfolios is being hampered by the slowdown in realizations in many of these investments, KKR’s Henry McVey said in a recently released report.
ECONOMY
alternativeswatch.com

NM makes credit, PE commitments

The $37 billion New Mexico State Investment Council approved a private credit and a private equity investment at its Sept. 27 meeting. The moves come as one-year returns through July 31 dipped to 0.24%, according to investment performance reports shared during the meeting. For the calendar year through July, the overall portfolio is down 7.75%.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
STOCKS
alternativeswatch.com

Decarbonization specialist Ara Partners builds out investment team

Houston-based industrial decarbonization investment specialist Ara Partners has added to its portfolio management team with the hiring of Ari David in Boston and Manasi Desai in the Houston office. Both join as vice presidents and join the firm following Ara’s $1.1 billion close last year of its second decarbonization fund....
HOUSTON, TX
kitco.com

The case for gold in a time of uncertainty

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian joined Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss precious metals markets, central bank gold buying, and investor demand. He also discusses the latest rumors about a BRIC currency, the Moscow Gold Exchange and outflows of the metal from west to east.
ECONOMY

