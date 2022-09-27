Read full article on original website
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma
A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
Huskies 'Mad' Over Not Being Allowed on Bed Has Internet in Stitches
The seemingly well-behaved dogs were heard howling away, appearing to be unhappy with the "new arrangement" in a viral video.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Jimmy Fallon asked people to share 'weird' stories about their roommate, and the answers were wild
Living with strangers is never dull.
Teen Backed for Refusing to Let Step-Sister Into His Room: 'Uncomfortable'
"Your step-sister is not respecting your boundaries, no matter what her reasons are," said one supportive commenter on the viral Reddit post.
Internet Blasts Woman Sneaking Teen Brother Alcohol for a Year: 'Furious'
The woman said she wanted to introduce her 13-year-old brother to alcohol in a controlled way.
‘I Was Indoctrinated’: Maisie Williams Discusses ‘Traumatic’ Childhood Relationship With Her Dad
Actress and former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams offered some insight into her harrowing childhood, especially her “traumatic relationship” with her dad, in an interview on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast. Williams, who has rarely spoken about her father in the past, said she didn’t want to offer too many details about her relationship with him because what happened also “affects my siblings and my whole family.” But she did state, “I, as a young child before the age of eight, had a traumatic relationship with my dad… That really consumed a lot of my childhood. Ever...
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
Maisie Williams Says Her Father "Indoctrinated" Her Into a "Child Cult"
"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams recently opened up about her childhood on an episode of "The Diary of a CEO" podcast with Steven Bartlett. In the interview with Bartlett, she explains how her mother managed to "escape" her father when she was only 4 months old and also tried to help free Williams from what she calls a "child cult." In the podcast, Williams describes her relationship with her father in more detail, saying, "I, as a young child before the age of 8, had quite a traumatic relationship with my dad."
Steve Doocy: That's just an easy trip to hell if you ask me
Steve Doocy discusses with Greg Gutfeld and other guests how a man at a pizza restaurant in Scranton, Pennslyvania left a $3,000 tip and is now being sued for refusing to pay it on "Gutfeld!" STEVE DOOCY: Well, I do know if you write. If you write, essentially, it's a...
Howdy, Dolly Parton Fans! Now You Can Book a Stay on Her Retired Tour Bus
A recently introduced hotel package gives guests the chance to stay in Dolly Parton's tricked-out tour bus—and this "Tennessee Mountain Home" away from home is no "Lil' Ole Bitty Pissant Country Place." Used by the superstar from 2008 to 2022, the 45-foot-long decommissioned Prevost motor coach is now permanently...
