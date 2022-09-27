ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
People

Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

‘I Was Indoctrinated’: Maisie Williams Discusses ‘Traumatic’ Childhood Relationship With Her Dad

Actress and former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams offered some insight into her harrowing childhood, especially her “traumatic relationship” with her dad, in an interview on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast. Williams, who has rarely spoken about her father in the past, said she didn’t want to offer too many details about her relationship with him because what happened also “affects my siblings and my whole family.” But she did state, “I, as a young child before the age of eight, had a traumatic relationship with my dad… That really consumed a lot of my childhood. Ever...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Magary
Person
Mark Martin
The Associated Press

Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’

“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Maisie Williams Says Her Father "Indoctrinated" Her Into a "Child Cult"

"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams recently opened up about her childhood on an episode of "The Diary of a CEO" podcast with Steven Bartlett. In the interview with Bartlett, she explains how her mother managed to "escape" her father when she was only 4 months old and also tried to help free Williams from what she calls a "child cult." In the podcast, Williams describes her relationship with her father in more detail, saying, "I, as a young child before the age of 8, had quite a traumatic relationship with my dad."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy