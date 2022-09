Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) at North Carolina (3-1, 0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network) Series record: Virginia Tech leads 25-13-6. UNC is coming off its first loss with last week's stumble to Notre Dame behind another poor defensive performance. Now the Tar Heels get another chance to correct the defensive mistakes that have plagued them all year when they host the Hokies in their ACC opener. For Virginia Tech, the second league game under Brent Pry offers the chance to regroup from a lopsided loss to West Virginia.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO