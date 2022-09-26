Read full article on original website
Related
childrensnational.org
Why doctors ask to speak to teen patients alone
Since the day your child was born, you’ve been with them in the doctor’s exam room for everything from well visits to broken bones. But when your child enters adolescence, their doctor will probably ask you to leave the room so they can speak to your teen alone. Given all your involvement with their healthcare over the years, this moment may come as a shock to you. However, giving your teen time to speak to their doctor alone might be one of the best things you can do for their health.
CNBC
A psychologist shares the 7 signs of a narcissistic parent: 'It's a toxic way to raise your kids'
Good parenting requires empathy, compassion and the willingness to make some of your needs secondary — essentially, many of the traits that you wouldn't find in a narcissist. But as a psychologist who studies the impacts of narcissism in family relationships, I've noticed that many narcissist traits, such as...
After his brother died by suicide, this teacher changed how he talks to students about mental health
Every day at the start of his classes, Nick Orr, a high school science teacher in Nevada, said he checks in with his students about their mental health. It's a practice Orr said he began doing after his own brother Anthony died by suicide shortly after graduating high school in 2020.
Parent Offering 'No Sympathy' to Son for Spending His College Money Dragged
"My partner, who isn't his dad, has said I'm being unreasonable as my son is upset and he has ADHD," said the poster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ADDitude
Q: “How Do I Improve Communication with My ADHD Teen?”
Q: “I’m so frustrated trying to get things done for my 16-year-old with ADHD. Whenever I bring up stuff we need to discuss or decisions we need to make, my son completely shuts me down. He gets angry and stomps off, tells me he doesn’t want to have these conversations, or gives me thoughtless answers to get me to stop. I can’t take it anymore. Can you offer advice?” – DSB.
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
dallasexpress.com
Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School
For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
whattoexpect.com
Why Does My Toddler Keep Pulling Her Own Hair?
It can be concerning to see as a parent, but toddlers usually find this habit soothing, just like thumb sucking. Many kids are infatuated with hair from a young age. Babies tug on their mom's tresses for a reaction, and toddlers yank on their friends' hair during playground disputes. It's a n expected part of development — and a reminder for people with long hair to keep it tied back around little ones with super grabby hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents Magazine
I Am Friendly, Not Friends With My Kids
My children are entering high school and middle school this year. It has been incredible watching them grow and develop into their future selves. Despite how busy our lives are, I have always tried to do my best to be a constant presence in their lives. Throughout this journey, I've had to find the parenting style that works for us. My go-to parenting style has been to take a friendly approach with, and towards, my children but I haven't been their friend.
Parents urged to ensure children are up to date with vaccinations
Parents have been urged to ensure their children have received their routine jabs against potentially serious or deadly diseases such as polio and measles after new data showed a drop in vaccination levels.New figures from NHS Digital, published on Thursday, show that vaccine coverage fell in 13 out of the 14 routine vaccination programmes for children up to five years old in England in 2021-22 compared with the previous year.Vaccine coverage is defined as the number of people immunised as a proportion of those eligible.Health officials said the disruption caused by the pandemic was likely to have led to a...
Preparing for exam season: 10 practical insights from psychology to help teens get through
Exam season is fast approaching for many senior students in New Zealand and Australia. At the best of times, adolescents may struggle with ambition and drive, let alone after two-and-a-half years of COVID-induced disruption and uncertainty. But parents can still nurture their teens’ motivation to do what they need to do. Behind the scenes, the adolescent period is one of huge developmental change, and not only physically. Teens are developing their sense of identity and refining their own values. Their autonomy and individuation is emerging while they still remain somewhat dependent on the family system. Parents may expect their young...
My twin died by suicide. I’ve been too ashamed to talk about it – until now.
I haven’t been able to talk about my brother because of my guilt and shame in not being able to help him. But I want to find ways to help others.
A Filipina teacher in Vietnam writes about learning from her students
During their free time, a couple of students drew this on the board. At first, there were only two steps. I asked them to make it five. ThPhoto by the author. With this new job as a teacher in Vietnam, I find myself - too many times - lost in the chaos of students bursting in and out of classroom doors, running in hallways, and hearing dozens of voices calling for attention.
momcollective.com
Dear Mom of a Struggling Learner
I see you. I see you worrying constantly about your child’s success. I see you painfully witnessing your child’s discouragements, spending hours searching Pinterest for the best interventions, and feeling the need to defend your child’s struggles when your friends boast of their child’s genius status.
psychologytoday.com
Preparing Students With ADHD for College
Because of its impact on executive function, ADHD creates unique challenges for college students. Creating appropriate supports and expectations ahead of time can help ease the transition into college. A student's acceptance of their ADHD—both the diagnosis and the need to develop adaptive habits—is crucial. Mary Solanto is...
psychologytoday.com
Why Teens Are Stubbornly Defensive
Teens, and especially smart teens, are often characterized by their defensiveness. This defensiveness serves the function of protecting a teen's budding identity. A certain amount of teen defensiveness is a good thing, unless it prevents him or her from getting needed help. Not so long ago, I had my first...
Comments / 0