Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame
The Mississippi welfare scandal has sparked calls for Brett Favre to be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But can that even happen? The post Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on NewsOne.
Tom Brady claims the Buccaneers' relocation to Miami due to Hurricane Ian 'is no excuse' to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday as he insists the team must have a 'championship attitude no matter what'... but admits it is a 'scary situation'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady has insisted the disruption to the team's preparations caused by Hurricane Ian is no excuse not to be their best against Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Ian has been strengthened to a Category 2 storm that is approaching Cuba. It's expected to make landfall...
Yardbarker
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unconvinced Week 4 will be his last matchup against Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from last Sunday’s loss with a battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time the two teams have faced since the Super Bowl LV loss. After last season, Brady was ready to retire...
AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired
Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months. “From...
Mac Jones laughs, tells reporters to ask Bill Belichick about his injury instead
"He likes those questions," Jones said with a laugh. Mac Jones didn’t say much about his injured ankle Monday afternoon. Instead, he had a laugh while telling reporters to ask head coach Bill Belichick instead. “He likes to answer those questions,” Jones said with a laugh. “You can ask...
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky New Favorite to Be First QB Benched
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the first team expected to make a quarterback change.
Yardbarker
Steelers Fans “Shouldn’t Expect To See Kenny Pickett Any Time Soon” According To Amazon Prime Insider on 93.7 The Fan
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. This is a must-win game and it looks like right now the Steelers offense is going to be counted on heavily to carry the day. Michael Smith, who saw the Steelers first hand last Thursday as part of the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football coverage team, joined The PM Team w Poni & Mueller to discuss the black and gold.
Packers.com
Packers announce roster move
The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
thecomeback.com
Steelers’ star in concussion protocol
The Pittsburgh Steelers stand at 1-2 and have been dealing with T.J. Watt’s absence on defense. They may have to deal with even more defensive issues now that they’ve announced that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol following their loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. Head...
