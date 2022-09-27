Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Pay It Forward: Time for Bend PD to receive, then give back
The Bend Police Department understands what it is to Pay It Forward. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story...
cascadebusnews.com
The Thornburgh Development
(Rendering | courtesy of Thornburgh Resort) North of Tumalo down Cline Falls Highway, 1,960 acres of land are set to be turned into the region’s newest resort community, fit with world-class golf, luxury homes and artificial lakes. The development has seen pushback over the years from a variety of sources and community members, with tensions reaching a high point this last spring when the environmental watchdog organization, Central Oregon LandWatch, took up a campaign on social media to raise awareness on the proposed sale of 400 more acres of public land to the resort’s developers.
KTVZ
Deschutes County Health Services to host flu vaccine clinics
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In advance of flu season, Deschutes County Health Services is encouraging residents to schedule annual flu vaccine appointments with health care providers or local pharmacies. Deschutes County Health Services has also scheduled flu vaccine clinics that are intended to help support residents who live in congregate...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting
The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Answering the question: Who pays for Bend roundabout art?
Roundabout art is a staple in Bend. But where does the money come from to pay for it?. It’s a question that was brought up on social media after the City of Bend recently awarded two artists the rights to build art that will go in two roundabouts. “The...
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
KTVZ
ODOT holds open house tonight in Tumalo on Highway 20 roundabout project set to begin soon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT is making improvements to help with traffic and pedestrian safety. Construction is coming to U.S. Highway 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road this fall. There will be two new roundabouts, among other improvements. The public is invited to see the plans at the open house...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate
The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Oregon gubernatorial debate, Part 2
Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the full video available as soon as possible).
Aspen Lakes Is World’s First NFT Golf and Adventure Resort
Sisters, OR, plays host to a wilder slice of Americana. Beyond its small-town charm, adventure abound with opportunities to kayak, bike, hike, fly-fish, and ski depending on the season. If you fancy yourself a golfer, Aspen Lakes resides on 1,300 acres, and offers gobsmacking views of Three Sisters mountain range, Broken Top, and Mount Bachelor. […]
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
bendsource.com
Dump City Gets New Digs
Dump City Dumplings has a new brick-and-mortar home, taking over the Galveston Avenue location recently occupied by Primal Cuts Market. The dumpling business that began life as a food cart moved into a more formal location in the Old Mill in 2018, but moved its operations to the west side of Bend this month, celebrating its grand opening on Sept. 23. Dump City's new location is open seven days a week and features Chinese bao-style dumplings in flavors including Chinese style pork, Pad Thai, Four-Cheeze Pizza and daily-special flavors, as well as serving teriyaki chicken and Xin Jiang lamb skewers, drinks and more.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police seek public’s help to ID skeletal remains in Deschutes River
Bend Police are asking the public’s help to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found by a girl swimming in the Deschutes River in August. Police say it received a report on Aug. 27 about the remains north of Archie Briggs Road. That’s just downstream from Sawyer Park.
centraloregondaily.com
Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out
Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday. A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire. Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated. Bend Fire and...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
kpic
Oregon State Police investigating 2 deaths in Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. — This story has been updated here. Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to call on Sunday, September 25, that an adult male had been shot. Police responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located Trevit C. Law of Redmond had...
Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains
One month after a teen girl swimming in the Deschutes River found human bones underwater, Bend police turned to the public Tuesday in hopes of identifying the recovered skeletal remains of an adult, believed to have been in the water for over a year. The post Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man catches mountain lion on Ring camera
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a mountain lion on the porch last week. The camera shows the lion walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video...
