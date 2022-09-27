CLEMSON – Through four games, Clemson football has shown dramatic improvement on third downs. The Tigers ranked 87th in the country in that stat last season, converting only 37.1 percent, a factor in why it was such a struggle to win 10 games. Five of those victories, including the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, were by seven points or fewer. Two of the three losses were by a single possession, including the double-overtime loss at N.C. State.

