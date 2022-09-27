Read full article on original website
Clemson football vs. NC State showdown is quite a conundrum for Will Shipley's family
CLEMSON — Saturday night’s ACC game between Clemson and NC State — the first Top 10 showdown in the series’ 90-game history — promises plenty of suspense despite Hurricane Ian’s plans to crash the party. Still known as the Textile Bowl among well-aged fans...
Here's how Clemson football's offense has improved dramatically on third downs
CLEMSON – Through four games, Clemson football has shown dramatic improvement on third downs. The Tigers ranked 87th in the country in that stat last season, converting only 37.1 percent, a factor in why it was such a struggle to win 10 games. Five of those victories, including the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, were by seven points or fewer. Two of the three losses were by a single possession, including the double-overtime loss at N.C. State.
Why Kane Patterson transferred from Clemson to play with his brother at Vanderbilt football
Kane Patterson had played in two ACC Championship games and a College Football Playoff game. Then a reserve linebacker at Clemson, Patterson was set to be the starter going into the 2022 season after the Tigers had lost both incumbent inside linebackers. Instead, he met with coach Dabo Swinney and...
ESPN 'College GameDay' looks for Clemson football indoor options because of Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON – With Hurricane Ian expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the Upstate on Saturday, ESPN is considering indoor options for its College GameDay program. The broadcast is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon at Bowman Field on campus, but could be moved to an indoor location, such as Littlejohn Coliseum.
Clemson football's Will Shipley not worried about weather: 'I'm freaking pumped'
CLEMSON – By all accounts, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has a prodigious arm. But even he may be challenged Saturday by Hurricane Ian, which could impact the Tigers’ game against ACC rival NC State at Memorial Stadium. “If it’s 50-mile-an-hour winds or something, DJ’s got a good arm,...
NC State football vs. Clemson is most important game of Dave Doeren's tenure
RALEIGH — Dave Doeren didn't want to step on the past. When considering the upcoming matchup against No. 5 Clemson, the NC State football coach stopped short of calling it the most important game in program history despite the circumstances surrounding it. "I'll let you guys figure that out,"...
NC State football's Dave Doeren expresses travel concerns to Clemson with Hurricane Ian looming
RALEIGH — NC State football coach Dave Doeren expressed his concerns Monday about potential travel issues before Saturday's game against Clemson as Hurricane Ian makes its way towards landfall. The hurricane is expected to arrive on the Florida coast sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning. It could travel...
McMaster touts 'common sense' leadership at event in Greer. Timmons predicts GOP House win.
Incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told an estimated 300 Republicans at a Fourth District "Victory Kickoff" event in Greer Monday night that he has the spiritual guidance, patriotism and discipline to deserve a second full term. "Everything we've done is just plain common sense," he said. "You base it...
Joe Cunningham rallies in Greenville and claims very close race for SC governor
Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham held a rally Monday night in Greenville with other Democrats running for office to energize voters in the Upstate ahead of the November general election. While Cunningham spoke before a crowd of about 75 people inside country music concert venue Cowboy Up Greenville, his opponent, incumbent...
Why your SC DMV license decal, registration may be delayed and when you should receive it
South Carolina residents who recently paid their vehicle tax may face delays in getting a new registration card and license plate decal. A vendor for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles recently ran out of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, "due to a supply chain issue," DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a Sept. 9 news statement.
