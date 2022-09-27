ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

Here's how Clemson football's offense has improved dramatically on third downs

CLEMSON – Through four games, Clemson football has shown dramatic improvement on third downs. The Tigers ranked 87th in the country in that stat last season, converting only 37.1 percent, a factor in why it was such a struggle to win 10 games. Five of those victories, including the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, were by seven points or fewer. Two of the three losses were by a single possession, including the double-overtime loss at N.C. State.
blufftontoday.com

Why your SC DMV license decal, registration may be delayed and when you should receive it

South Carolina residents who recently paid their vehicle tax may face delays in getting a new registration card and license plate decal. A vendor for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles recently ran out of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, "due to a supply chain issue," DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a Sept. 9 news statement.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

