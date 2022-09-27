BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III, 24, of Bridgeport, left us far too early on September 25th, 2022. He was born February 26th, 1998, in Clarksburg, WV, to Lori and Richard (II) Reed. He was a 2016 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a 2022 graduate of WVU with a Doctor of Pharmacy. An avid sports fan, he loved WVU sports, Tennessee Titans and most of all, the Nashville Predators. From a young age, going to Nashville to watch his favorite teams play was a cherished yearly tradition.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO