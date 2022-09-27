Read full article on original website
Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III, 24, of Bridgeport, left us far too early on September 25th, 2022. He was born February 26th, 1998, in Clarksburg, WV, to Lori and Richard (II) Reed. He was a 2016 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a 2022 graduate of WVU with a Doctor of Pharmacy. An avid sports fan, he loved WVU sports, Tennessee Titans and most of all, the Nashville Predators. From a young age, going to Nashville to watch his favorite teams play was a cherished yearly tradition.
Harold 'Buzzy' Lindsey Vincent
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold “Buzzy” Lindsey Vincent, 80, of Gregory’s Run, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Salem. He was born on July 29, 1942, in Bridgeport, a son of the late Willard Demsey Vincent and Myrtle “Lucille” Cane Vincent.
'True West' to be on stage Oct. 6-8 at West Virginia Wesleyan College
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Department of Theatre and Dance will present the classic Sam Shepard play, “True West.”. “True West” will run at 8 p.m. from Oct. 6-8 in the Atkinson Black Box Theater located in the Administration Building. Performances are free, but seating is limited.
Lincoln golf newcomer Anderson gives back to teammates while aiming for future
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s first-ever regional golf title, secured Monday with a victory at Stonewall Resort, was a moment to remember for everyone involved. For one member of the team, it will be a highlight of the only golf season of his high school career, a season which he never even expected to have.
Barbour, West Virginia, Chamber announces Members of Month for October
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour Bowling Lanes and Margarita’s Mexican Grill & Cantina are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month in October. Barbour Lanes bowling alley includes a snack bar and video games in addition to fun bowling and good food, Manager Danney Elmore said.
Ribbon cutting held for Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week. Meghan Jenkins, owner, was presented with the honor of Best Pet Groomer during the 2022 Best of Harrison County awards. Jenkins would like to thank her customers for their support and those who voted during the competition.
Part of Liberty Avenue in Clarksburg, West Virginia, down to 1 lane due to road slippage
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A section of Liberty Avenue has a partial closure reducing it down to a single lane due to a slippage which has compromised a portion of the the roadway. The city's engineer is still investigating reasons for the slippage and engineering a repair, according...
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
52-year-old who led law enforcement on 4-hour pursuit in Harrison & Marion, West Virginia, gets 3-10
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 52-year-old Lumberport man who led police on a two-county, four-hour pursuit was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison Thursday by Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The court noted Michael Edward Hurst endangered law enforcement and the public at large during the four-hour,...
Auditions set for winter holiday productions at Fairmont State University
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Town & Gown Theatre and Academy for the Arts will host auditions for two upcoming winter holiday productions: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue.”. Auditions for both children and adults will...
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Texas Longhorns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Forget the Horns Down. Forget the Texas is (or isn't) back. While such things may be fun for some fans to concentrate on, there's much more at stake as West Virginia heads for brisket country with the goal of lassoing the Horns. One team is going...
Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon ribbon cutting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon held a ribbon cutting ceremony e…
Frankfort defeated both Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill earlier this week in volleyball.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD. (WV News) – “It’s good to beat the neighbors.” This was a phrase often …
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
2 from Clarksburg, West Virginia, face 4 drug counts each after traffic stop, police dog search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Clarksburg men are facing four felony drug charges after a police dog was deployed during a traffic stop in the city. Benjamin Daniel Bassell, 43, and Forrest Ellis Sprunger, 22, each is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine, fentanyl and tramadol) and one count of conspiracy.
Fairmont Homebrewers Club to hold 9th annual Homebrewers Against Hunger this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday, local organization the Fairmont Homebrewers Club will hold its ninth annual Homebrewers Against Hunger event, which shows off locally made craft beer while raising money for a number of local nonprofits and programs. Saturday's event is set to be held from noon...
Rapes, fondling, robberies, aggravated assault & vehicle theft all up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University reported increases in rapes, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft on its Morgantown campus in 2021 vs. 2020, according to its latest Clery Act report. There was one homicide in 2020, vs. none in 2021 or 2019.
