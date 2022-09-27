ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horner, WV

WVNews

Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III, 24, of Bridgeport, left us far too early on September 25th, 2022. He was born February 26th, 1998, in Clarksburg, WV, to Lori and Richard (II) Reed. He was a 2016 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a 2022 graduate of WVU with a Doctor of Pharmacy. An avid sports fan, he loved WVU sports, Tennessee Titans and most of all, the Nashville Predators. From a young age, going to Nashville to watch his favorite teams play was a cherished yearly tradition.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Harold 'Buzzy' Lindsey Vincent

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold “Buzzy” Lindsey Vincent, 80, of Gregory’s Run, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Salem. He was born on July 29, 1942, in Bridgeport, a son of the late Willard Demsey Vincent and Myrtle “Lucille” Cane Vincent.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

'True West' to be on stage Oct. 6-8 at West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Department of Theatre and Dance will present the classic Sam Shepard play, “True West.”. “True West” will run at 8 p.m. from Oct. 6-8 in the Atkinson Black Box Theater located in the Administration Building. Performances are free, but seating is limited.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Auditions set for winter holiday productions at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Town & Gown Theatre and Academy for the Arts will host auditions for two upcoming winter holiday productions: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue.”. Auditions for both children and adults will...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Obituaries

